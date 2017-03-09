Cabela's Guns of the Week Showcase

Cabela’s Announces Guns of the Week Promotion

New showcase firearms will be available to Cabela’s customers every Thursday on the Cabela’s website and in all the company’s U.S. retail stores.

Each weekly showcase will start every Thursday and run through the following Wednesday.

All firearms offered will be either sale-priced, new introductions, Cabela’s-exclusives, limited runs, or other special programs.

“We worked with many of our top vendor partners to put together this exciting program for Cabela’s customers,” said Ed Larson, Cabela’s Divisional Merchandise Manager – Firearms. “Each week, we will feature a selection of different firearms that will appeal to a wide variety of people who participate in the shooting sports.

“Changing the showcase every week will allow us to offer something for every firearms enthusiast.”

To see the current Cabela’s Guns of the Week visit: http://www.cabelas.com/guns

Anyone interested may text GUNS to 247365 to be informed about Cabela’s latest gun deals on their smartphone or tablet. Message and data rates may apply. Opt-in members will receive up to six messages per month. Text HELP for help, or STOP to stop.

Media Contact:

Chuck Smock

chuck.smock(at)cabelas(dot)com

(308) 255-2926