Juniper Systems, Inc. recently shipped out over 2,000 school supplies to the Lirhanzo Children’s Village, an orphanage and school in Chikombedzi, Zimbabwe, to provide the necessary means for children to learn and grow. Juniper Systems sent a load of supplies at the end of last year with plans to continue efforts by setting up a GoFundMe account and collecting additional donations to send to the village by the end of the month.

“As a worldwide company, we care on a global level,” said Cimberlee Foulger, Event Coordinator at Juniper Systems. “The people that work here are truly passionate about helping others, and not just those in our community. We’ve always made an effort to make a difference in the lives of others, and it will always be a priority to continue these efforts as a company.”

After the Juniper Systems office in Birmingham, UK sent the first load of supplies at the end of last year, the organization was thanked for its contributions and anticipated sending additional supplies immediately.

Founder of Lirhanzo Children’s Village Ezelle Schimper said, “You have no idea how difficult it sometimes is for a rural setup to obtain something as simple as a pencil.”

With 250 students currently enrolled to attend school in the village and little funding for a classroom, children are taught in a chicken run, garage, and under a tree. The village recently started construction on a three-classroom school after receiving partial funding from another organization. Juniper Systems is currently gathering additional funding to provide the materials necessary to finish the school.

“We literally live on a prayer for both the orphanage and the school,” said Schimper. “We are very grateful for any donations towards making life for these children better.”

To read more about the Lirhanzo Children’s Village and make a donation to help finish the school click here.

About Juniper Systems:

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, utilities and public services, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit http://www.junipersys.com.