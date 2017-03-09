The latest eBook for renters, Ultimate Guide: How to Rent an Apartment from Rentec Direct, takes readers through every step to land a dream apartment. The Ultimate Guide: How to Rent an Apartment is a comprehensive eBook with information, tips, checklists, and additional resources for young adults looking to rent for the first time. Past News Releases RSS

Rentec Direct, the leading property management software solution for real estate professionals, released a new resource for renters: The Ultimate Guide: How to Rent an Apartment. This comprehensive guide provides information, tips, checklists and additional resources for young adults looking to rent an apartment for the first time.

Aside from being a top rated property management solution for a wide range of landlords, Rentec Direct is also a leader in industry education. Rentec regularly publishes high quality content on renter tips, laws and industry updates, sharing knowledge garnered from 9 years in the industry working with thousands of clients across the nation. The new Ultimate Guide perfectly complements the already extensive collection of resources.

The eBook breaks down the renting process into eight steps: pre-search, the search, the visit, the application process, preparing the application, submitting the application, moving in and setting up, and getting back the security deposit. Each section walks the reader through everything they might need to know, including common mistakes to avoid.

“The rental process can be overwhelming and unknown territory for young adults,” said Rentec Direct president, Nathan Miller. “As a company that provides property management solutions for real estate professionals, it is also our responsibility to provide solutions for those on the other side – the renters. We truly hope this guide will offer helpful, applicable information.”

View the eBook in its entirety at: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/ultimate-guide-rent-apartment/

