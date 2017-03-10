“The show offers a real sense of community spirit that organizers hope will raise awareness and encourage people to support the research and resources that can help so many. - Carolyn Marshall Covington

The National Blind Idol competition is open to legally blind contestants. Submissions are due by March 13, 2017. "We are looking for this country’s best singers, who also happen to be legally blind, to participate in this third annual singing competition”, Covington said. Interested and eligible participants can visit http://www.blindidol.com for registration guidelines. This singing competition is open to any legally blind adult who is 18-years or older and a resident of the United States. Entrants are required to provide proof of legal blindness as defined by the Social Security Administration.

To enter, contestants must submit a video or mp3 audio file of an individual singing performance no longer than two minutes in length, either online or by mail, no later than March 13, 2017. See the guidelines at https://blindidol.com/GuideLines.aspx. A panel of judges will select 15 semi-finalists to perform in a live audition show in Raleigh, NC, on June 3, 2017, at the Raleigh North Hills Renaissance Hotel, 4100 Main at North Hills Street (Six Forks at Dartmouth Road, on the grounds of North Hills Mall, just off I-440).

The Semi-Finals include a festive evening of Casino games, a Charity Reception from 4 to 6 p.m., and Showtime from 6p.m. - 8p.m. All contestants in the semi-finals will be awarded a participation certificate, and the five semi-finalists will receive a trophy for their achievement. The Five finalists will advance to Winston-Salem for the live Blind Idol Finale competition on August 12, 2017. The Blind Idol Finale winner will receive a Grand Prize package of $1,000 cash, eight hours of recording time at a recording facility in Winston-Salem, N.C., and a professional headshot. The total prize package is valued at $3,000.

The National Blind Idol Semi Final event is hosted by Insightful Visionaries, a Raleigh based 501(c)3 non-profit, and RLCB for IFB Solutions. The event was inspired by the versatility of blind musicians, Anastasia Powell and Chris Flint, both of whom are blind and employees of IFB Solutions. The two decided to organize a competition that would feature the talents of individuals who are legally blind. Chris Flynt, believes “you don’t need to see to be a performer, or to enjoy music. You just have to feel it in your heart”. The competition celebrates its 3rd year. The 2015 winner of the Blind Idol competition was Shane Dittmar of Raleigh, NC and the 2016 winner was Charity Hampton, of Rural Hall, NC.

Insightful Visionaries was founded by Carolyn Marshall Covington, a 40-year veteran of the Beauty & Entertainment Industry, who has become visually impaired herself. The mission of this federally authorized non-profit is to facilitate the independence of the blind and visually impaired community. The organization provides equal employment opportunities, transportation assistance, training, counseling, beauty, personal grooming, and hygiene services to help build self-confidence. The mission of this 501(c)3 non-profit is to facilitate the independence of the blind and visually impaired community.

“We present events, activities, workshops, and resources to assist the blind and visually impaired community to maintain an independent lifestyle and participation in the mainstream community. In this case, we provide an opportunity to showcase their singing talents. We need sponsors and funding to continue providing these much needed services,” says Carolyn Marshall Covington. For sponsorship or to donate visit: http://www.insightfulvisionaries.com