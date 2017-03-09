Peter Renton, Co-Founder of LendIt, Larry Chiavaro, EVP of First Associates, David Johnson, CEO of First Associates, Presenter Gilles Gade First Associates is excited to celebrate our achievements as we look forward to the continued growth and success of the online lending industry.

First Associates Loan Servicing, the nation’s leading third-party loan and lease servicer, is proud to announce the company has been named Top Service Provider of the Year by LendIt.

Winners of this international competition, considered to be the most prestigious in the Fintech industry, were unveiled Tuesday night during at a gala dinner in New York City.

The awards ceremony was attended by the lending industry’s thought leaders, senior level management, top tier media and their guests. This is the first time a loan servicer has received recognition at this level. Determined by a panel of industry experts, this award recognizes the operational excellence and outstanding contributions made by First Associates Loan Servicing to the Fintech industry.

“We are tremendously honored to be recognized as Top Service Provider by LendIt,” said David Johnson, CEO of First Associates Loan Servicing. “First Associates is excited to celebrate our achievements as we look forward to the continued growth and success of the online lending industry.”

First Associates Loan Servicing is the leading third-party service provider in the marketplace lending industry. The company actively contributes to the advancement of the online lending industry through development of specialized services for the industry, support of online lending startups, and educational programs.

Hundreds of nominees, ranging from small to large organizations, were evaluated in the competition. The panel of judges consisted of more than 30 online lending industry experts who named award winners across the categories.

“2016 was an outstanding year for First Associates, and the best in our 31 years of serving the industry,” said Larry Chiavaro, Executive Vice President of First Associates Loan Servicing. “The award of Top Service Provider is the perfect cap to a year of extraordinary growth. We are grateful to LendIt for shining a light on the industry, as well as our partners and our clients for their continued support.”

About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC

Based in San Diego, First Associates Loan Servicing is the fastest growing third-party loan and lease servicer in the United States. The company offers a wide range of solutions for a variety of asset classes including marketplace lending, automotive, motorsports, business, retail purchase finance, solar, timeshare and student loans. First Associates has world class management and staff, full SSAE 16 II audit, best-in-class IT infrastructure, as well as strong institutional relationships with commercial and investment banks, finance companies, investment funds and credit unions. First Associates leads the consumer finance industry in providing customized technology and customer service solutions for its partners. The company celebrated its 30-Year Anniversary in 2016. For more information, please visit http://www.1stassociates.com.

About LendIt

LendIt is the world’s largest event series dedicated to connecting the fintech and lending community. Their conferences bring together the leading lending platforms, investors, and service providers in the industry for unparalleled educational, networking, and business development opportunities. LendIt hosts three conferences annually: the flagship conference LendIt USA as well as LendIt Europe in London and LendIt China in Shanghai. LendIt USA 2017 was held in New York City March 6 - 7. Learn more at http://www.lendit.com/.