Acumed LLC, a member of the Colson Associates, Inc. group of companies and a global leader of innovative orthopaedic medical solutions, today announced the appointment of Sharon Wolfington as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Ms. Wolfington succeeds Robert Johnson, who had served as Acumed’s president since 2013.

“We are extremely pleased that Sharon Wolfington is joining Acumed as president and chief executive officer,” said Louhon Tucker, president and chief executive officer of Colson Associates, Inc. “Acumed is an outstanding and highly respected company in the orthopaedic implant market. Sharon’s deep orthopaedic industry experience and her broad market knowledge—combined with her successful leadership roles, her focused approach to market-based product innovation, quality and customer service, her record of building successful and effective sales and distribution networks, and her demonstrated belief in and adherence to ethics, accountability, and employee support and mentoring—makes her the ideal individual to lead Acumed forward. I am confident that Sharon will achieve the company’s objectives of sustainable above-market profitable growth and increasing the pace of providing innovative new products for Acumed’s existing and new customers within the orthopaedic market. As always, it is our intent to ease the burden on orthopaedic and trauma surgeons and further improve the standard of patient care.”

Wolfington joins Acumed after most recently serving as president of DJO Recovery Sciences, a Blackstone company. Previously, Wolfington held a number of significant leadership positions with Stryker Corporation, including president of Stryker Performance Solutions and vice president and general manager of Stryker Global Trauma and Extremities. Wolfington is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard School of Business with an undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is an honorary founding member of the Foundation of Orthopaedic Trauma.

“I am honored to join the Acumed organization and continue the legacy of high ethics and integrity, quality manufacturing, and new product innovation with the goal of delivering an outstanding customer experience. Acumed is 100% dedicated to serving the foot and ankle, trauma, sports medicine, and hand and upper extremity health care professionals. Acumed has the ability to achieve market-leading growth as an agile, fast moving innovator with highly engaged employees and a best-in-class distributor network,” said Wolfington.

About Acumed

Acumed is a global leader of innovative orthopaedic and medical solutions developed to improve patient care. With over two decades of experience in the orthopaedic industry, our mission is to aid the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands and the compassion of our hearts. Acumed was founded in 1988 by Randy and Mary Huebner and became a member of the Colson Associates group of companies in 1999. The company is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with a global sales and distribution network supported by offices worldwide.