Tesseract Mobile was the first to develop a Gin Rummy game for Android in March of 2011. Today, as they celebrate 6 years of bringing this timeless favorite to Android customers across the world, the developers anticipate a new milestone of 4.5 million downloads in the Google Play Store.

"It says a lot that millions of people are enjoying a game created by a 2 person company in Missouri" says Laura Ockel, co-founder and game designer for Tesseract Mobile. "Back in 2011, it was just myself and my partner, Josh, working out of our basement. Because ours was the first Gin Rummy app the market, it was challenging to design. Josh and I were both experienced players, so our app reflects those real life experiences. It has the features a Gin Rummy player would expect."

The game includes 5 AI opponents, each with unique skills and strategies. "The artificial intelligence of the opponents is one of the best features of the app. So good, in fact, that some customers accuse the AI of cheating." says Joshua Frank, co-founder and programmer for Tesseract Mobile. "My dad is an excellent Gin Rummy player. Laura's father was too. They taught us the strategies of the game, and we made sure our top AI players made use of those strategies. After years of watching my dad play Gin Rummy tournaments, I was a bit nervous to hand him our app for his feedback. He was impressed. It was a proud day for us."

Tesseract Mobile's Gin Rummy game also features an advanced hand evaluator with automatic hand sorting and melding. This makes it easy for the novice player to learn the game. It also provides quick, smooth game play for the experienced player. "We believe this feature was crucial for making a good Gin Rummy game," says Laura. "The hand evaluator determines the best way to meld the hand rather than forcing the player to go through a clunky interface. I was surprised that many of the competing Gin Rummy games have glitchy sorting or no hand sorting at all. Those developers seem more intent on selling in-app purchases. We simply focus on providing quality entertainment and a great app. All of our features are included."

Laura writes a popular series of Gin Rummy strategy articles on the Tesseract Mobile website. She proudly shares the wisdom passed down by her father during his life as a brilliant card player and strategist. Those articles can be found at: http://www.tesseractmobile.com/gin-rummy-tips/

Gin Rummy by Tesseract Mobile is available on the Google Play Store. To download this free Gin Rummy game for all your Android devices, follow this link: Gin Rummy

The ad-free version is called Gin Rummy Pro and is available for $2.99 in the Google Play Store. This is the same great Gin Rummy game without the ads. Follow this link: Gin Rummy Pro

Tesseract Mobile is a St. Louis-based Android software development firm that creates free apps and games for Android mobile phones and tablets. Please visit http://www.tesseractmobile.com/ for more information.