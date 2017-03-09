#SplashVegas I’m excited to showcase our new product development at this year’s summit as we continue to forge new ground with machine learning and predictive analytics that will shape the future of corporate budgeting and forecasting solutions. otable

OneStream Software LLC, leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the large enterprise, today announced its 2017 OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit has expanded space in the Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel to accommodate a record number of registered attendees. From May 17-19, finance and consulting experts from around the globe gather for OneStream’s annual summit that will include multiple days of customer presentations and hands-on training covering 30+ sessions on customer success stories, tips, best practices and roadmaps.

"Our SmartCPM platform and world-class support team has been critical to delivering 100% customer success to our on-premise and XF Cloud CPM customers," said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. "I’m excited to showcase our new product development at this year’s summit as we continue to forge new ground with machine learning and predictive analytics that will shape the future of corporate budgeting and forecasting solutions. OneStream’s SmartCPM platform continues to help advance Corporate Performance Management by not only simplifying financial processes but also eliminating the technical complexity normally associated with ownership and maintenance of the platform. Our annual summit offers real world case studies and insights into the future of CPM while providing a great networking experience and the opportunity to meet with current OneStream customers and employees.”

Before the Splash User Conference is in full swing, short hands-on training workshops are offered across four concurrent tracks to offer attendees the opportunity to gain specific new skills. In addition to the Ask Me Anything Lounge will be a Partner Expo area in which attendees will have the opportunity to meet with CPM implementation and support experts from around the globe. The OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit is sponsored by prominent firms including Holland Parker and Finit.

Kicking off this year’s keynote address will be guest speaker Hans Rey, world-renown adventurer and mountain cyclist. He will discuss making plans to accomplish feats considered impossible, calculating risk and making adjustments along the way. His inspirational presentation will showcase his legendary talents and will not be one to miss. Additional keynote presentations will give attendees a view into OneStream’s future direction.

“Registrations for this year’s Splash Conference and Partner Summit has already far surpassed last year’s attendance,” said Eric Davidson, Vice President Knowledge Management for OneStream Software. “Each year we create a brand new lineup of education-focused sessions and unique networking opportunities and this will be no exception. It is a can’t-miss event.”

On April 1st,Splash registration fees will increase. For more information and to register now, please visit http://www.onestreamsoftware.com/splash/

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software is a privately held software company created by the same team that invented the leading financial solutions of the last decade. We provide a Smart Corporate Performance Management (CPM) platform which enables the enterprise to simplify financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting for complex organizations. Powerful extensibility enables the enterprise to deliver additional analytic solutions without adding any technical complexity. By delivering multiple solutions in one application, we offer increased capabilities for financial reporting and analysis while reducing the risk, complexity and total cost of ownership for our customers. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.

For more information, visit OneStream Software http://www.onestreamsoftware.com or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft. #SpashVegas