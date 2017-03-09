Taco Comfort Solutions Smart Plug Our commitment to innovative engineering and energy efficiency is represented in Taco’s SmartPlug product.

ETCO Incorporated customer, Taco Comfort Solutions, has won the Product of the Year at the American Society of Heating and Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers Show. The 2017 AHR Expo Product of the Year designation was awarded to Taco for its innovative SmartPlug device. The revolutionary product from TACO essentially saves energy by having hot water immediately available based on usage patterns while reducing water usage by eliminating the wait for hot water on tap.

Connecting power to Taco Comfort Solutions product is ETCO’s pioneering engineered solution that removes the ear section on its GBBA plug so that the product can be easily and quickly soldered on to a “smart” chip or PCB. With power going directly to the PCB board the applications are nearly limitless. TACO Comfort Solutions applied this technology to its own ground breaking product and the result has been a wildly successful product.

The 2017 AHR Expo Product of the Year award is a prestigious honor bestowed on a company and/or individual with what is described as “the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year's Show in the categories.”

ETCO’s Vice President of Marketing, Sean Dunn states, “Our commitment to innovative engineering and energy efficiency is represented in Taco’s SmartPlug product.” He continues, “With a focus on developing custom solutions for our customers, this product shows our dedication to that goal.”

Taco’s SmartPlug product is available at retailers all over the United States, as well as internationally.

Founded in 1947, ETCO is a privately owned company. The Company manufactures precision stampings as well as rubber and plastic molded products used in a range of industrial manufacturing including automotive, appliance, aviation, medical, information technology hardware, networking and many others. ETCO also has major customers in a variety of other industries in the USA and in over 30 countries throughout the world. ETCO has factories and a research complex in Bradenton, Florida and a factory and engineering center in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Taco is an international brand based in the U.S., as well as one of the leading brands in the American-Canadian HVAC industry. Its brand identity is associated with innovation, excellence, product diversity, and commitment to people.

American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, founded in 1894, is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. The Society and its members focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability within the industry.