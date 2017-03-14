Harris County Selects Star Solutions to Supply COMPAC LTE Deployable

Star Solutions has a long history of providing rapidly deployable communications system designed to provide easy to use mobile services for emergency responders.

Harris County, the first Public Safety LTE network dedicated to responders for mission-critical data, procures COMPAC LTE solution from Star Solutions. The COMPAC LTE solution is intended for use during special events to provide additional coverage and capacity. The COMPAC LTE was recently deployed and used in Houston for Super Bowl Ll event.

The COMPAC LTE was deployed and provided a quick, temporary, coverage extension to Harris County’s existing Band 14 Motorola network during this event.

Star Solutions LTE public safety portfolio offers a wide range of products, eNodeB, EPC, deployable systems as well as a multitude of applications including embedded call management functions, Push to Talk, location tracking and video surveillance. Star Solutions also offers technical expertise in RF planning and optimization, Network Design, LTE Training, Project Management, Network Monitoring Management Services and Support.

Jack Mar, Star Solutions CEO, says, “We are proud to be a part of the Harris County LTE Public Safety network and having our solution deployed and used in such a spectacular event. Star Solutions has a long history of providing rapidly deployable communications system designed to provide easy to use mobile services for emergency responders.”

About Harris County

The mission of the HCLTE’s (Harris County LTE) program is to build, operate and maintain a self-sustaining Band 14 LTE broadband wireless network dedicated to the use of public safety within Harris County.

About Star Solutions

Star Solutions is a leading supplier of mobile network infrastructure solutions with special focus on Rural/Remote, Enterprise and Rapid Deployment/Disaster Recovery applications. Star Solutions has deployed systems and networks over 30 countries to mobile operators, government agencies, military, mines, law enforcement, disaster relief, and public safety.

Star Solutions will be exhibiting at the upcoming IWCE 2017 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 29th and 30th at Booth #3106.