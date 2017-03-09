Fort Pierce, Fla., March 7, 2017 – Mike DelGuidice and his band Big Shot will perform at Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts in historic downtown Fort Pierce on March 19th at 7 pm. The only Billy Joel tribute band to be endorsed by the Piano Man himself, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot have been performing to sold-out audiences across the United States for nearly two decades. Since 2013, Mike DelGuidice has also been touring nationwide and abroad as a member of Billy Joel’s band. And now he and Big Shot will put on their very first show at Sunrise Theatre.

Tickets for the Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot show at Sunrise Theatre are currently available at http://www.sunrisetheatre.com/shows/mike-delguidice-big-shot/index.html, by visiting the Sunrise Theatre Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 am - 4 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm, or by calling 772-461-4775.

"I'm hearing this guy singing. I said to one of the road crew, oh they're playing a tape. He says, no that's that band Big Shot…I said, no it's not, I know my voice, that's me, that's a tape. But it was this guy singing. Almost as if I'm harmonizing with myself. So I asked him to be in the band," said Billy Joel while talking about hiring Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot on his exclusive Sirius XM Channel.

Mike DelGuidice’s life has paralleled that of Billy Joel’s in many ways. They both grew up in working-class Long Island families and learned to play piano at young ages. Mike went on to master several instruments including bass guitar, guitar, piano and drums. He has worked with many members of the original Billy Joel Band over the years and his encyclopedic knowledge of the Billy Joel catalog has allowed him to give spot-on performances. Big Shot guitarist Tommy Byrnes is also a multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and producer who has been Billy Joel’s guitarist and musical director for the past 21 years.

For more information, to interview the band or review the show, please contact Tom Cavalier at 203-208-3166 or tc(at)miracleconcerts(dot)com.

About Sunrise Theatre

The pristine, beautifully restored, intimate 1,200-seat Sunrise Theatre, located in Historic downtown Fort Pierce, presents national touring Broadway shows, musical and comedy acts, ballet and opera companies with full orchestras, country stars and classic rock icons. The Sunrise Theatre directly benefits the economy and quality of life in St. Lucie County by attracting visitors from other cities, counties and states. Also located within the theatre complex is the 220-seat Black Box Theatre, a state-of-the-art venue offering a variety of national, regional and local programming.