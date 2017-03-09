“WZ is honored to be of service to the Chicago Police Department by teaching multiple interviewing approaches that are considered to be best practices in law enforcement,” said WZ President and CEO Shane Sturman, CFI.

Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates, Inc. (WZ), a world leader in interview and interrogation training services for federal government agencies, law enforcement organizations and corporations, announced today the completion of two 4-day training seminars for 150 new detectives with the Chicago Police Department (CPD). The custom course was designed to provide comprehensive training in multiple interviewing techniques with a focus on obtaining truthful information.

WZ’s Certified Forensic Interviewer (CFI©) instructors Wayne Hoover CFI, Dave Thompson CFI, and Scott Pickett CFI delivered proven methods that have been delivered to more than 200,000 law enforcement officers since the founding of WZ in 1982. The formal processes taught to the future CPD detectives included the WZ Non-Confrontational Method of Interview and Interrogation, the Participatory Method, Cognitive Interviewing, Fact-Finding and Selective Interviewing Techniques. WZ Instructors also dedicated portions of their training to educate detectives on the causes of false confessions and the risks of utilizing improper interrogation methods.

“WZ is honored to be of service to the Chicago Police Department by teaching multiple interviewing approaches that are considered to be best practices in law enforcement,” said WZ President and CEO Shane Sturman, CFI. “While it is human nature to deny and defend oneself, direct accusations are not an effective way of getting truthful information. Rather than primarily seeking a confession, it’s an important goal for investigators to find the truth ethically through a respectful, conversational approach.”

“Our instruction for CPD included progressive communications skills to enable their detectives the ability to obtain the truth accurately and successfully close more investigations,” said Sturman. “These skills will also encourage better dialogue and contribute to building trust with their community members. Based on the success of the two programs in January, the Chicago Police Department has awarded WZ a new contract to present two additional 4-day seminars for their March training class of 150 detectives.”

About Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates, Inc. (WZ)

WZ is a nationally recognized firm established in 1982. The company provides Investigative, Consulting, Interview, and Interrogation training services to the public and private sectors. The public sector includes law enforcement, military, government, and diplomatic markets. The private sector includes retailers and a large majority of non-law enforcement private companies. WZ’s multiple interviewing methods enable their clients to employ a wide range of ethical strategies to elicit relevant information and obtain voluntary admissions more often and quicker than alternative approaches.

The firm’s training experience includes services for a majority of U.S. police departments and federal agencies such as the U.S. Army, FBI, DHS, ICE, USCIS, FLETC, EEOC, FAM’s, and the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security Services. WZ conducts over 450 onsite seminars each year in over fifty countries worldwide and has trained over 500,000 law enforcement and private sector professionals in multiple methods of interview and interrogation.

