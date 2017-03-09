We are excited about this next chapter and look forward to continuing to help people impacted by PD live the best life possible

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) has unveiled a new brand strategy that aims to increase the public’s awareness of Parkinson’s disease as a major health issue, and reaffirm APDA’s role as a leader in the Parkinson’s disease (PD) advocacy arena. Through this new brand strategy and framework, APDA commemorates its 55+ year legacy and the distinct role it has played in serving the PD community while simultaneously addressing the urgent, unmet needs for the more than 1 million individuals living with PD in the U.S.

APDA’s reimagined brand begins with a fresh, relevant mission statement that speaks to the core of its purpose of ensuring improved quality of life for those facing PD as well as unraveling the scientific mysteries of this disease through outstanding science:

Every day, we provide the support, education, and research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest.

To further illustrate the urgency of APDA’s work, a new logo and tagline were designed to reflect APDA’s dual mission to serve those impacted by Parkinson’s disease and support innovative research to uncover the causes, treatment and a cure for this disease.

“APDA has a tremendous heritage and history,” states Leslie Chambers, APDA President & CEO. “As we look to the future and continue to build our organization we must focus on what is most important - how to best serve our constituents and expand our reach. We felt it was important to take a fresh look at how APDA is positioned to the public and make sure we are clearly representing all that we have to offer. We are excited about this next chapter and look forward to continuing to help people impacted by PD live the best life possible.”

With the largest grassroots network across the country, APDA is dedicated to fighting Parkinson's and aims to support every person and every family impacted by the disease. Through its nationwide system of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA uniquely delivers education, support, and patient services to Americans with Parkinson’s and their families each day.

APDA also proudly invests in eight Centers for Advanced Research and supports grants to fund the most promising science focused on discovering the cause(s) and finding the cure for Parkinson’s disease. Since its founding in 1961, APDA has been a funding partner in most of the major PD scientific breakthroughs.

This ambitious branding project was launched in 2015, when APDA retained the expertise of Big Duck, a Brooklyn-based communications firm that works exclusively with nonprofits to address communications challenges and transform brands to increase public visibility. The objective was to allow people to easily identify with the newly defined brand and at the same time inspire people to become involved with APDA’s work.

“We consulted people living with PD, care partners, donors, volunteers, staff, healthcare and medical professionals, researchers, and many others during this process to ensure APDA’s reimagined brand would resonate with our most important audiences,” states Chambers. “Those who have known APDA for many years will be invigorated by our new look and feel but know that the strong organization they have always relied on remains steadfast in its mission. For those who are new to APDA, our new brand better reflects who we are, what we do, and our optimistic outlook for the future. We look forward to expanding our APDA family.”

APDA has already begun incorporating the new brand into its work, with a wide-spread official launch, featuring a complete website redesign released today. A full transition across its nationwide network is expected to be complete by the December 2017.

About Us:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than 1 million Americans with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $170 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information and Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://apdaparkinson.org.