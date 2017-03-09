We built the site to fully enable legislative outreach through API intergrations that allow adovcates to use custom or prewritten letters, make calls to lawmakers, share their unique stories, or tweet lawmakers’ accounts through the website.

The Infrastructure Report Card is a comprehensive report released by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) every four years on the state of America’s infrastructure systems. Ironistic began hosting the Report Card website in 2014 and performed a complete redesign of the website in 2015. The 2017 Report Card website (http://www.infrastructurereportcard.org) was built and designed entirely by Ironistic and features API integration for legislative action, unprecedented social media integration and engagement, content tracking, interactive data visualizations, and a mobile application for iOS and Android.

The Report Card is frequently cited by journalists and policymakers across the country. More importantly, the Report Card has truly impacted policy and has resulted in action and investments in infrastructure across the country.

“The primary focus of the 2017 campaign is to fuel public discourse about the importance of investing in infrastructure projects in order to achieve real world results by passing investment legislation. With this in mind, we built the site to fully enable legislative outreach through API integrations that allow advocates to use custom or prewritten letters, make calls to lawmakers, share their unique stories, or tweet lawmakers’ accounts through the website,” said Ironistic Project Lead, Nick Castelli. “In addition, the social media efforts on the site collect, aggregate, and analyze content from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Google+. The data collected will allow ASCE to better develop targeted messaging, reach potential influencers, and identify opportunities to promote the Report Card. The aggregated social media content also allows for website visitors to see the up-to-the-minute social media conversation among both the public and policymakers.”

Ironistic also worked closely with ASCE data experts to develop interactive maps to display national infrastructure category data on the website and mobile app. Additional data visualizations will be revealed as the Infrastructure campaign evolves, but the core is a fully interactive map that contains information about each category state-by-state with links to additional information and state specific statistics. The Electricity Generation by State interactive map also allows users to view state-by-state information and visually depicts sources by active states.

The new website serves as a showcase example for public awareness and engagement, and the site, app, and data visualizations will continue to evolve as the campaign continues to save America’s Infrastructure.

About Ironistic

Ironistic (http://www.ironistic.com) is a full service, online development and marketing firm. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers innovative website development services and effective online marketing solutions to companies of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, online marketing and search engine optimization, and Web hosting and maintenance.

About ASCE.

Founded in 1852, the American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 civil engineers worldwide and is America's oldest national engineering society. Through its strategic initiatives, ASCE works to raise awareness of the need to maintain and modernize the nation’s infrastructure using sustainable and resilient practices, advocates for increasing and optimizing investment in infrastructure, and seeks to “Raise the Bar” on engineering knowledge and competency. For more information, visit http://www.asce.org and follow us on Twitter, @ASCETweets and @ASCEGovRel.