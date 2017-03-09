Trident Luxury Vinyl Flooring Trident luxury vinyl plank flooring exceeds all international compliance standards for schools, hospitals, offices, supermarkets, hotels, apartments, condominiums, senior living, out-patient facilities and shopping malls.

Trident® Luxury Vinyl Flooring has added new cork-backed luxury vinyl plank “click” lines of flooring. Trident's lighter, stronger, composite click series of 6.5mm & 7.5mm Waterproof Pro Core Cork-Backed luxury vinyl flooring planks are available now.

The 6.5mm and 7.5mm series’ cork backing makes it softer, quieter and warmer. The cork layer also hides minor subfloor imperfections for an overall smoother floor surface. These lines of click flooring fit together seamlessly and require no adhesives to install. Trident’s realistic look of wood grain is achieved by combined advances in imaging, embossing and finishing technologies. This new commercial grade product is available in 12 mil and 20mil wear layers.

All of Trident’s luxury vinyl flooring products exceed FloorScore® standards. FloorScore® is a certification program established by the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) for hard surface flooring and flooring adhesives products that meet strict indoor air quality (IAQ) requirements. Products bearing the FloorScore label meet the indoor air quality emissions criteria of LEED, CHPS, the Green Guide for Health Care, and are recognized by a long list of healthy building programs.

One of the primary assets of the newest generation of luxury vinyl flooring planks is durability. Using the latest manufacturing technologies, Trident’s vinyl flooring planks are made of several layers. Most important is the protective top layer called the wear or mil layer. This is the layer that is designed to resist scratches, scuffs, stains and even indentations and scoring. The new series of luxury vinyl planks are water resistant, child-proof and pet-friendly in every way. This luxury vinyl plank product is well-suited for any room in the house or commercial structure. Trident’s warranties make this product even more attractive.

Trident’s new website illustrates the realistic wood grain look of luxury vinyl flooring planks: http://www.TridentLuxuryVinylFlooring.com

Trident’s new lines are an addition to its 2 to 2.5mm glue-down flooring, 4.2mm click flooring, 5mm click and drop-lay flooring and 5.5mm WPC luxury vinyl flooring.

