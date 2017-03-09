kintone New Community Coalition and Sunsar Maya join the growing number of non-profits that are taking advantage of kintone to create better and more efficient workflows -- replacing expensive and clunky database applications," said Dave Landa, CEO, kintone.

kintone, provider of a leading cloud-based custom-build business applications platform, today announced that two 501(c)(3) organizations, New Community Coalition and Sunsar Maya, have joined the company’s growing list of non-profit customers. Both organizations, frustrated with traditional database and spreadsheet applications, found kintone while searching for a way to simplify operations and support distributed teamwork without incurring prohibitive software administration, licensing and management costs.

New Community Coalition (NCC) is comprised of many small nonprofits and informally organized community projects addressing health and community well-being needs, including homelessness, poverty, discrimination, drug addiction and other social disparities.

Timothy Edingfield, the technology lead at NCC, required an affordable online solution to replace their traditional database application, while enabling him and NCC team members to build applications more easily. “What I really like about kintone is that it’s extremely user-friendly, which makes it more accessible to our team members that don’t have a technology or programming background,” said Edingfield. “One major benefit is that kintone gives us the ability to create applications much faster and much more efficiently. And, because it’s cloud-based we can use kintone anytime, from anywhere and on any computer or smartphone.”

Sunsar Maya provides educational opportunities to better the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children in Nepal. The organization’s executive director, Jehan Seirafi, needed a way to track student’s progress while gauging how the non-profit’s programs are working.

"We’re a small non-profit trying to do some big things for orphaned and disadvantaged children in Nepal,” said Seirafi. “We needed a way to track our students’ progress in each area, both individually and as a whole, to know that our programs are working. Every solution we found was complex and pricey. kintone, with their individualized support, helped us build a custom database that gave us exactly what we need to monitor our programs and ensure every one of our kids is getting the care he or she deserves."

kintone is the ideal “build-and-deploy” application platform for non-profits, which don’t generally have a large IT budget or the resources to install, manage and maintain traditional database and spreadsheet applications.

“We’re honored to do what we can to help non-profits that are giving back to the community,” said Dave Landa, kintone’s Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome New Community Coalition and Sunsar Maya to the growing number of non-profits that are taking advantage of kintone to create better and more efficient workflows while replacing expensive and clunky database applications.”

About kintone for Non-profits

Discount pricing is available to all organizations that qualify as a non-profit with 501(c)(3) status. For more information on eligibility please visit: https://www.kintone.com/nonprofit-contact/

About kintone Corporation

San Francisco-based kintone is making teamwork better with an agile, cloud-based, no-coding required business application development and deployment platform. kintone empowers teams of all sizes to collaborate and solve business process inefficiencies by rapidly creating custom database and work flow-driven applications with robust analytics. Custom applications built with kintone range from CRM, project management, asset management, SCM, and much more. More than 6,000 companies have built, deployed and use over 300,000 applications on kintone. kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc, a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit https://www.kintone.com/