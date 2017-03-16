Core Telecom Systems Bolsters FTTH Kit with iPhotonix

Open source mentality means that customers can make decisions based on fit, form, function, and total cost of ownership.

Core Telecom Systems Inc., a value-added distributor of carrier networking technology, has announced that it has expanded its distribution agreement with iPhotonix, a leading provider of Open Source Optical Networking and Virtualization products, to include the iVolve ONT Platform as part of its Fiber to the Home Kit offering. The Kit features critical Single Family and Multi-Dwelling network components for FTTH deployments.

The iVolve platform utilizes a complete and comprehensive array of network devices combined with multi-system operable software to deliver the most advanced and versatile optical network platform in the world providing end customers with the richest service offerings possible.

“Fiber networks deserve manufacturers whose standards-based, open source mentality means that customers can make decisions based on fit, form, function, and total cost of ownership, rather than on limited propriety based options that often fail to support an ever-changing future,” said Ben Boarman, General Manager and CEO of Core Telecom Systems,” and we feel that iPhotonix acknowledges that mentality well by allowing networks a path to operational efficiency and simplicity at the edge. One aspect of the agreement that should also make in-project network operators happy is that we stock for purpose.”

”Core Telecom’s unique ability to bring expertise and support to their turn-key sourcing & fulfillment solutions matches up perfectly with the capabilities, options and benefits that the iVolve ONT Platform offers said Jeff Mulqueen, Vice President of Sales & Business Development with iPhotonix. For operators pursuing new fiber deployments or maintaining, growing and advancing existing ones, Core Telecom’s “Big Picture” approach allows all Tiers of Carrier Service Providers the ability to fully utilize the iVolve Platform based on the specific demands of their growing networks. We are excited to be expanding these aspects of our partnership. “

Core Telecom Systems, Inc. is an integrated supplier of carrier class technologies and support services to the telecommunications industry. Offering superior value with world-class customer service across a wide variety of solutions from broadband switching, access and optical transport to power, batteries and customized cabinetry, including fiber cable, connection and associated tools. Core is an authorized distributor for industry leading manufacturers IPhotonix, Primex, PPC Broadband and many other complementary FTTH solutions.

iPhotonix is a Richardson, Texas based company and is the leading emerging technology provider for the virtualization (SDN/NFV) of the optical access and transformation occurring throughout the globe in the residential, business, enterprise and mobile backhaul markets. iPhotonix is advancing open and modular software platforms that simplify network operation complexity, enables multi-vendor hardware deployments, and seamlessly connects the physical and virtual network elements. iPhotonix augments its optical access offering with its powerful and agile iPhotonix Virtual Network (iVN) platform that enables communication service providers to create network managed services for a fraction of the cost and time it takes to deploy traditional managed services. iPhotonix has a rich history of innovation, R&D experience and delivering reliable solutions for communication services providers. Our solutions are tested and deployed by many CSPs around the world.

