Global advertising, mass media conglomerates, beauty, fashion and cosmetic surgery industries are changing how people around the world define beauty and see themselves. The impact of a commercial culture that targets children, women and men, thrives on insecurity and self-loathing and promotes consumerism all contribute to the risk for disordered eating.

The Illusionists is a documentary about the body as the finest consumer object and the pursuit of ideal beauty around the world. It reveals how corporations profit by making people, both women and men, feel insecure about the way they look.

The iaedp Foundation has partnered with The Renfrew Foundation to feature this groundbreaking scope of work at its 2017 Symposium, March 22 – 26, in Las Vegas. During this special film event, presenters Adrienne Ressler, LMSW, CEDS, Fiaedp, Margo Maine, PhD, FAED, CEDS, and Jancey Wickstrom, AM, LCSW will provide an overview and history of the documentary in relation to body image and eating disorders. Following this and a viewing of the film, the group will offer commentary by a panel of experts and a question and answer session.

The feature-length documentary specifically examines how global advertising, mass media, and the beauty, fashion and cosmetic surgery industries saturate human lives with narrow, consumer-driven images of beauty that show little to no respect for biological realities or cultural differences. Through interviews with prominent sociologists, politicians, magazine editors, scientists and activists in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the film’s producers found that these effects contribute to the risk factors for the development of eating disorder challenges.

About iaedp: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.