ARK Currency Launching New Blockchain With Bridging Ability.

On March 21st, 2017 at 19:00 UTC the ARK blockchain will go live and be available on major bitcoin and altcoin exchanges.

The world of bitcoin and digital currencies can be confusing to follow. Bitcoin and smaller offshoots called altcoins are based on blockchain technologies. Each subsequent altcoin tries to solve a problem or make it easier for mass consumer adoption. The world of altcoins is very diverse, with various coins offering anonymity, smart contracts, or a better and faster bitcoin alternative.

A current dilemma in the world of altcoins is how to achieve the best of both worlds. What do you choose? Fastest transaction times? Best anonymous transactions? IBM, Microsoft, and some of the biggest banks in the world are pouring millions into blockchain research to find that answer.

What they do not know yet is that the technology to combine every single one of those blockchain technologies already exists - it is called ARK.

ARK is a new decentralized digital asset token that can link any blockchain by using SmartBridge technology. It has the ability to bridge any and every blockchain, through a simple feature called a vendor field. It will even be simple to create your own ARK blockchain and make it connected to the main chain.

ARK is an altcoin, but it is clearly much more than that in regards to the blockchain community.

ARK possesses the ability to connect to any other altcoin and to bitcoin itself. This ability can also enable ARK users to trigger events in other blockchains that integrate the ARK SmartBridge into their code.

ARK will become the Bridge into the altcoin world, making it understandable for the average user. The ARK SmartBridge will combine all of the blockchain technologies with a simple snippet of code, that any blockchain can implement. Once that code snippet is inserted, ARK hears it via built in encoded listeners that are always listening for inter-blockchain communications.

The ARK team has been working behind the scenes around the clock to launch this new technology to the world, and now the launch date is approaching. On March 21st, 2017 at 19:00 UTC the ARK blockchain will go live and be available on major bitcoin and altcoin exchanges. You will be able to get your hands on ARK and then put them in your own personal wallet, either desktop or mobile. You can grab an ARK wallet at http://ark.io.

