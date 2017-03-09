HVAC BRAIN Now Carries Raywall Products

HVAC BRAIN, Inc. (http://www.HVACBRAIN.com), retailer of HVAC/R equipment and replacement parts, has recently added heating products manufactured by Raywall to their online selection of HVAC/R equipment and replacement parts.

Since 1949, Raywall has designed and developed numerous comfort control products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Raywall is a leader in the HVAC industry, producing American made electric heaters, fans, thermostats, and controls.

Raywall is a subsidiary of TPI Corporation, a U.S. based manufacturer of electric heating, controls, ventilation, and fan equipment. For more than 65 years, TPI Corporation has produced innovative equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

The addition of Raywall products to HVAC BRAIN’s substantial online offering of HVAC/R products and replacement components presents customers with new choices to meet their residential, commercial, and industrial heating, controls, and ventilation needs. With free technical support available, HVAC BRAIN aims to assist customers in identifying and implementing the right solutions for any application.

HVAC BRAIN’s online selection of Raywall heating, ventilation, and controls products includes:



Electric heaters

High performance fans

Thermostats

Wall convector heaters

Cabinet heaters

Bed bug eradication systems

Baseboard heating equipment

Sensors

Blowers

Hazardous location heaters

To shop HVAC BRAIN’s online offering of Raywall components, please visit https://www.hvacbrain.com/raywall/.

