Cosmos™ Broadcast System and EASE™ - hands-free webcasting® solutions. Photo Credit: Missouri City, TX With Missouri City’s two-phase project, they will continue to further the accessibility for residents to remotely participate in local government.

Swagit Productions, LLC is thrilled to announce that Missouri City, TX is streaming live high-definition video via Cosmos™ HD broadcast system and EASE™ solution in their council chambers. The live video streaming is available on Missouri City’s website for any interested party to watch City Council and Planning & Zoning meetings at their convenience. If a citizen is unable to view a meeting live, then the indexed and archived videos are available on-demand.

Phase two includes a smartphone or web device PEG App and PEG Portal. Both the app and portal will help to further increased transparency and distribution channels - making it even easier for residents to view streaming content. The PEG Portal will give Missouri City residents the freedom to see all streaming video and audio; as well as, bulletin boards, social media widgets and more – all in a 16:9 HD frame.

With Swagit's hands-free video streaming® and broadcast solutions Missouri City offers its 70,000 plus residents crystal clear high definition streaming of meetings and other specialty content. Missouri City is investing in smart city emerging technologies and these solutions will give control to viewers to watch whenever and wherever - from mobile or other web viewing devices.

“This is a great step towards the kind of technological development smart cities like Missouri City are utilizing” said David Owusu, Swagit’s Direct of Streaming Media Services. “With Missouri City’s two-phase project, they will continue to further the accessibility for residents to remotely participate in local government.”

Visit http://www.MissouriCityTX.gov for updates as they are announced.

About Swagit Productions, LLC

Swagit Productions, LLC based in Dallas, TX, provides hands-free video streaming® and broadcast solutions to local, state and federal government agencies. Swagit pioneered the COSMOS™ Broadcast System – a complete package of PTZ (Pan, Tilt and Zoom) cameras and professional video-switching equipment that enables any client to fully outsource the production, operation and distribution of HD or SD multi-camera broadcasts for public meetings. Swagit’s progressive online, mobile and social platform solutions include the Extensible Automated Streaming Engine (EASE™): a hands-free webcasting® system for public meeting indexing, agenda integration, archiving, on-demand playback, closed captioning and the innovative sound search™. Swagit’s focus is on emerging technology and relevant avenues of distribution – for example, Swagit’s PEG (Public, Education and Government Access) portal and app featuring HD viewing, social media integration and on-trend resident engagement. To request a personalized demo, visit http://www.swagit.com/demo.