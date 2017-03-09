The National Conference Center hotel, Leesburg, VA

The March for Science in Washington, DC, celebrates Earth Day with a call to support and safeguard the scientific community and our planet. On April 22, 2017 (Earth Day) scientists, educators, journalists, students, neighbors, friends and family will walk out of the lab and into the streets around the world to recognize that science and the Earth is important to everyone and affects all.

The National Conference Center hotel in Leesburg, Virginia, is offering two overnight packages ($295/person and $175/person) that include accommodations in single occupancy rooms, meals and transportation assistance from The National to the Washington Metro. Here participants can be quickly transported to the National Mall, the White House and the Capital area. The March in Washington DC will kick off at 10 am with a teach-in and rally on the National Mall and end with a march through the streets of DC.

The National, which offers a remarkable culinary program, celebrates science by highlighting the many food scientists who have paved the way for the public and chefs. W.K. Kellogg, known for his cereal company; Louis Pasteur, known for pasteurization of milk and juices, and in this century, Alton Brown, the founder of Good Eats, all have been influential in the power of food.

The Science of Food Two-night Package, priced at $295 per person, includes guest room accommodations on the nights of April 21 and 22, dinner both nights and breakfast both mornings, and a boxed-to-go lunch guests can take to the March for Saturday.

With the One-night Package, priced at $175 per person, guests check in the morning of April 22, attend the March in Washington and return for an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast included. A boxed-to-go lunch guests can take to the March is part of the package. Groups of 20 or more can arrange a Chef’s Table to experience our scientific food presentations for an additional expense.

The National has created a local food program, while preparing food for more than 700 guests per meal, three meals per day. Food is science and our culinary team incorporates science into many of our group activities: How to make ice cream with Nitrogen; Wine Tasting with Herbs and Baking 101. “We practice science every day in the kitchen and we thought we could share some of our scientific processes with these groups,” says Executive Chef Chris Ferrier.

The National Conference Center is located 12 miles from Dulles International Airport and 35 miles from Washington, DC. The National offers free parking for cars and motor coaches. The National also offers easy access to the Washington Metro subway system, and can provide vouchers for transportation or organize private shuttle bus transportation to the Metro Station, for an additional amount.

To book your package or for more information, contact Desiree Puller at dpuller(at)conferencenter(dot)com or call 703-724-5107.

About The National Conference Center

Located in Northern Virginia, 12 miles from Dulles International Airport and 35 miles from Washington, D.C., The National Conference Center is one of the largest and most comprehensive conference centers and training facility in the nation. With 917 guest rooms and over 265,000 square feet of meeting and group function space, including the West Belmont Place catering complex with its 16,552 square foot ballroom, The National has become the nation’s headquarters for productive meetings and West Belmont Place the hub for Loudoun County and surrounding area social functions and special events.

