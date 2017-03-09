iCharts Logo

Today at Google Cloud Next, iCharts, a cloud business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform, announced additional support for several more Google Cloud Platform databases, free pivot tables for current Google BigQuery users, and a new product dubbed “iCharts for SaaS.”

iCharts’s mission is to give everyone at a business the power of business intelligence and the tools to make data-driven decisions. With visual analytics that update automatically and embed right into your existing business tools, iCharts makes it easy to analyze data in a single source of truth.

Bigger Better Google Support

iCharts for Google Cloud Platform product now supports Google BigTable via Federated Querying, Google Cloud Spanner, and Google Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, to add to iCharts’ current support of BigQuery. iCharts allows companies to have a scalable analytics layer against the transactional data inside the Google Cloud Platform, without precalculations. This can save business users hours of extra work each day because they avoid constantly having to load data into static spreadsheets.

iCharts also announced it is offering pivot tables free of charge to up to five users to companies that currently use BigQuery. These pivot tables allow users to query, organize and summarize terabytes of data directly from BigQuery. Dragging and dropping fields into a pivot table facilitates rotational, or pivotal, structural changes.

Lastly, the company also announced a new version for software as a service (SaaS) providers. Dubbed “iCharts for SaaS,” it combines BI layer and a BigQuery data warehouse and is designed to quickly integrate with the SaaS ecosystems, like CRM, ERP and mobile online payment systems, just to name a few.

Moo-ve Over Spreadsheets! Fairlife Uses iCharts to Streamline Operations

Fairlife, a large dairy producer which sells ultra-filtered lactose-free milk with 50% more protein, 30% more calcium and half the sugars typically found in milk, uses iCharts for NetSuite and iCharts for Google Cloud Platform to aggregate financial, operational and commercial data across multiple sources into their NetSuite dashboard. The company can now access this data from the entire facility in a visual format in real-time and thus has been able to significantly increase productivity and reduce the time building visual reports. Additionally, several Fairlife team members have saved hours a day by using iCharts and use of the iCharts tool has also has resulted in significant cost savings.

“iCharts has given us the opportunity to bring all of our data to one spot. In terms of building these reports, it saves us hours every day. It has been a huge win for us,” said Brian Krosschell, finance director, Fairlife.

About iCharts

NetSuite named iCharts software NetSuite SuiteApp of the Year in 2016 and the company as Partner of the Year. iCharts, which experienced 150% year to year revenue growth, has more than 60 employees, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. and has an office in Roseville, Calif. For more information visit icharts.net or @iCharts on Twitter.

###

PR

Michelle McIntyre, MMC PR for iCharts, michelle(at)michellemcintyrecommunications.com, 1-408-621-1686

MARKETING

Contacts: Rico Andrade, Vice President, Marketing, rico.andrade(at)icharts.net, 1-650-793-3537