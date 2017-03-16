Drillers.com is one of the oldest sites on the internet to provide information on the oil and gas industry. Just over a year ago, Relentless Pursuit of Perfection acquired Drillers.com, and has given the site a transformative facelift, adding brand new features and functions, as well as placing a renewed focus on the jobs board. The latest of these developments is a new blog with regular content that will host the latest news, updates and advice from experts in the industry.

As a result of the changes made to the site, they are now receiving more traffic and page views than ever from within the drilling community, with candidates creating new resume profiles every day. The new jobs board and associated framework is modern and user friendly, and helps connect recruiters with candidates.

Understanding that many of the conditions affecting the industry are common to all companies, the website has created a blog to discuss the latest news, events and developments around oil and gas, as well as offering useful and actionable resources to job seekers.

The new blog has been launched to fulfill a vision of collaboration and information sharing within the industry. The site aims to diversify its key pillars to include not just talent, but resources and information. The blog is an essential part of that process.

Dave Taylor, Drillers.com owner, said, “It’s great to see that we are able to extend our offering to the industry, in this case with the revamped drillers.com, which builds on the great work started 21 years ago by Steve Devereux and his colleagues. We are deliberately focusing on attracting real jobs to the site and, whilst we are also working to make the candidate experience as easy as possible, the best experience will be when we help people get the job that they deserve. Our new blog will enable us to increase awareness of the ongoing transformation in the industry. It will set a new precedent for information sharing with those whose livelihoods are affected by these changes, and give them the best chance at responding positively and proactively to those changes."

About Drillers: Established in 1996, Drillers.com is one of the oldest oil and gas websites in the world, and the oldest oil and gas jobs boards still active and thriving. The website has just been completely rebuilt for a modern audience, retaining all the best features of old, including drillers calculations and online tools, while updating the jobs board to be feature packed and user friendly.