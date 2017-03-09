Welcoming Address by Prof. Alex Molasiotis, Head of PolyU’s School of Nursing

The EAFONS aims to promote the development of doctoral nursing education and research by providing a regular regional forum for doctoral prepared nurse academics and their students. Since its formation in 1997, forums have been held annually in East Asia, including Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan. The forum this year was co-organised by the Nethersole School of Nursing, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; The School of Nursing of The University of Hong Kong; Hong Kong Society for Nursing Education Limited; Pi Iota Chapter, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing; The Hong Kong Academy of Nursing; and the Hong Kong College of Education & Research in Nursing.

The opening ceremony of 20th EAFONS were officiated by Prof. Sophia Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Food and Health, HKSAR Government, and Prof. Alex Molasiotis, Head of SN, PolyU. Over 700 professionals and doctoral students from 14 countries/places, including Australia, Finland, the UK, the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, attended the forum this year to share the latest knowledge and practices, as well as to collaborate and develop synergies for promoting the development of doctoral nursing education and research.

Prof. Alex Molasiotis, organizer of the forum and Head of PolyU’s SN, said, “The significance and size of EAFONS have grown noticeably over the years. The high participation rate of this forum indicates that there is an increasing recognition of EAFONS by nursing scholars and doctoral students. It shows the success of EAFONS over the two decades.”

The renowned keynote speakers of the forum were Prof. Azita Emami, Prof. and Dean, School of Nursing, University of Washington, the USA; and Prof. Sonja Mcllfatrick, Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing, University of Ulster, the UK, and President of the International Network for Doctoral Education in Nursing.

The 20th EAFONS is also the first event in celebration of SN’s 40th Anniversary.

Details of the forum are available online (http://sn.polyu.edu.hk/eafons2017) while update of the SN’s 40th Anniversary activities is available at http://sn.polyu.edu.hk/sn_40th_anniversary.

