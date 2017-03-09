The amount of content an organization must now manage is becoming overwhelming. With 80% of business decisions made using unstructured content, it is now a business necessity to leverage and maximize the value of content as a corporate asset.

Concept Searching, the global leader in conceptual metadata generation, auto-classification, taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, has once again been named by KMWorld as one of the ‘100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management.’ Concept Searching has been recognized for the ninth successive year.

“We are once again honored to have been selected as one of the ‘100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management,’ said Martin Garland, President of Concept Searching. “More importantly, the companies on the list are selected by our peers and colleagues, who are experts in the field of knowledge management. The amount of content an organization must now manage is becoming overwhelming. With 80% of business decisions made using unstructured content, it is now a business necessity to leverage and maximize the value of content as a corporate asset. Since our technologies are flexible, our clients can meet a multitude of challenges. Solving these business challenges and generating a solid return on investment is very rewarding.”

Concept Searching’s core technology utilizes still innovative compound term processing that identifies concepts in context. The technology automatically identifies the word patterns in unstructured text that convey the most meaning, and uses these higher order terms to improve precision with no loss of recall. Identification of concepts within a large corpus of information removes the ambiguity in search and eliminates inconsistent meta-tagging. Auto-classification and taxonomy management based on concept identification simplifies development and ongoing maintenance.

The unique technologies remain improve a range of business processes within an enterprise. The products are currently used by clients as solutions for enterprise search, protection of confidential information, records management, migration, collaboration, text analytics, eDiscovery, litigation support, information governance, content optimization, and a host of applications that require the use of metadata. The software is natively integrated with SharePoint and Office 365 but utilizes SOA compliant Web Services architecture to support applications developed on any platform.

“The companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve their goals,” stated KMWorld Editor, Sandra Haimila. “The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year’s list of KMWorld ‘100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management’ run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness.”

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading information provider serving the knowledge management systems market and covers the latest in content, document and knowledge management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes – and subsequent success stories – that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc.

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award winning technologies integrated with Concept Searching’s Smart Content Framework™ encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.