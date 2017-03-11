Odoo Studio: Your Business App Created and Customized by You

DIY in IT is possible! Odoo, the business management software, releases Odoo Studio. You can now easily build and customize your business apps. This brand new product opens the software to new markets.

“Anyone can now create a business app”

With the intuitive user-friendly interface, creating an app is easy as ABC. With or without developers skills, the drag & drop blocks allow to add fields and options on any pre-existing views. This doesn’t mean that developers will not code anymore. On the contrary, Fabien Pinckaers, Odoo CEO explains: “It's a great tool for developers to prototype their apps, or quickly create the skeleton of a module”. Odoo Studio comes with a developer mode with extra features dedicated to developers: XML editor, technical features, etc.

On the other hand, Odoo Studio becomes handy in the case of customization, as any Odoo standard application can be changed. The user can install Studio and customize any app already installed in his database. Adding a field, changing a name, reorganizing menus… are easy to do in few minutes.

Odoo wouldn’t be Odoo without “Integration”.

Odoo is known for having many applications in many fields, with all the data integrated through the whole system. Odoo Studio follows this same logic: any application created with Odoo Studio benefit from the features already existing by default in the system. Thanks to this, an existing Odoo database is automatically integrated with any brand new application build with Odoo Studio.

Odoo now can precisely fit any industry

Odoo covers a wide range of business needs thanks to its 30 available standard apps. But some industries were still somehow left out because of their specific type of product or sales process. Now, more than ever, Odoo can fit everyone’s specific needs. Because the standard apps gather already 85% of all the business needs on the market, Odoo Studio allows to customize the apps and add details to it. The example for the Real Estate industry introduced in the Odoo Studio video is a good example. The new app allows to manage the sales of properties and lands. Something that Odoo hasn’t developed.

What will the future bring to Odoo? Fabien Pinckaers gives his thoughts: “If you have a better product for your customer, you will get more customers. Market will grow, we’ll be able to answer to new types of request and offer a wider range of solutions thanks to Odoo Studio.”

About Odoo

Over the last 10 years, Odoo (formely OpenERP) has transformed from a one man show into a mature company with over 300 employees. The company is still growing and with the "On-premise" offer, Odoo is now the most installed business software in the world with over 2.000.000 users worldwide, ranging from small startups (1 user) to large enterprises (300,000+ users). The Odoo business solution is distributed by more than 700 partners, and since launching its cloud offer, Odoo Online, it is now used by thousands of SMEs around the world. For more information on the background of the company and how it transformed to Odoo, check out the founder’s story here: https://www.odoo.com/r/founderstory