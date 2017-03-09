Appointment of Thomas Madsen as CEO

The Board of Directors has selected Thomas Madsen as Chief Executive Officer for the QUADROtech Group, effective immediately. Madsen has previously acted as Chairman of the Board, and Senior VP of Delivery. He has a wealth of experience at QUADROtech, as well as 25 years of expertise in numerous areas of the software industry.

‘Thomas is highly experienced, exceptional leader, and he is dedicated to the ongoing success of QUADROtech Group.’ said Dan Clark, Chief Strategy Officer. ‘He has an extensive knowledge of both the organization, and its industry. He is the right person to lead QUADROtech to the next stage of growth, development and innovation’.

‘I am excited and honoured to enter the role of CEO for QUADROtech Group.’ said Madsen, ‘we are fortunate to have a fantastic team of committed, skilled people at QUADROtech, and there are some extremely exciting plans ahead. I look forward to getting started, and working towards achieving further success.’

Tony Redmond named Chairman of the Board

Tony Redmond has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. Amongst various other positions, Redmond had previously been a non-executive director on the QUADROtech board, and previously served as a Chief Technology Officer at HP. Since joining the board as an independent non-executive director in June 2016, Redmond spearheaded QUADROtech’s acquisition strategy and led the acquisition of Cogmotive that closed in November 2016.

‘As one of the most highly recognised voices in the Microsoft Office 365 community, Tony understands the unique challenges our customers face as they master the transition to cloud-based services.’ said Thomas Madsen, Chief Executive Officer. ‘During this time of high growth for QUADROtech, and following its recent acquisition of Cogmotive, there is no one better suited to take on this position’.

Alan Byrne selected as Senior Vice President of Product

Alan Byrne, CEO of Cogmotive, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Product for QUADROtech. Building on his demonstrable success with co-founding and developing the Cogmotive Reports product suite, Byrne will become the driving force behind product development for all QUADROtech solutions, standing at the forefront of the innovation and implementation of new technologies. Byrne will bring his extensive knowledge of cloud solutions and technologies, including Office 365, to this new role.

‘QUADROtech have developed some of the industry-leading solutions for data migration, and their product development team are clearly dedicated to building on these accomplishments’ said Alan Byrne, SVP of Product, ‘through exploring cutting-edge technologies, and techniques, I think we can develop some really exciting new features, products, and services. I can’t wait to get started.’

New US Location

Finally, QUADROtech opened a new office in North America on March 1st. The brand new, dedicated location in Fargo, North Dakota, will host a Sales and Business Development function. ‘Our brand-new offices will enable us to further demonstrate our dedication to serve customers and prospects in US territories.’ said Peter Parker, Chief Operating Officer. ‘We already have a wide-ranging presence in the US, and the opening of this new location will help us to deal with this demand more effectively, and deliver an even higher level of service.’ With headquarters in Switzerland, and offices throughout the UK, US and Slovakia, the new offices in the US will be the sixth location to be added to the QUADROtech Group.

-End-

About Thomas Madsen

Thomas has a background in Electronic engineering, but has focused on Software and has over 25 years of experience in various segments and positions within the software industry. He has lead PreSales teams, was Country Manager for Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe for Legato and later EMEA VP of Partner operations for Legato (Later EMC). Thomas was part of the management team at VCARE that originally developed the migration tools which became QUADROtech as part of a management buyout.

About Tony Redmond

Tony Redmond is a technologist with a long history in collaboration and email technologies. After a career at Digital Equipment Corporation, Compaq, and Hewlett-Packard where he served in multiple roles, Redmond founded his own consulting company. Since then, he has worked with many different companies on issues such as technology strategy, the transformation of technology to embrace the cloud, and as an advisor to boards. A frequent speaker at major events, including the recent Microsoft Ignite conference in Atlanta, Redmond is the author of many books and writes a regular column for Petri.com. He is based in Dublin, Ireland. https://ie.linkedin.com/in/tonyredmond

About Alan Byrne

Alan Byrne is the co-founder of Cogmotive, and newly awarded Microsoft MVP. Byrne has a wealth of experience in Office 365 migration, management, and reporting. Cogmotive is a leading global provider of enterprise level reporting and analytics applications for Office 365. Founded in 2012, Cogmotive’s reporting solutions are now used to manage over 4 million Microsoft Office 365 seats worldwide. Cogmotive was acquired by QUADROtech group in November 2016.

About QUADROtech

QUADROtech is a hybrid ISV/MSP that helps customers to optimize their operations and empower employee collaboration and productivity by bringing ALL email data (live mail, email archives, PST files, and public folders) home to Microsoft Office 365 and Azure. QUADROtech is a trademark of QUADROtech Solutions AG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cogmotive (part of the QUADROtech group), is the market-leading provider of Office 365 reporting, analytics and auditing tools. Offering a suite of over 100 reports covering all major Office 365 services, the Cogmotive Reports suite helps customers gain the business insight to control their Office 365 environment on a global scale.

By leveraging industry-leading technology from both QUADROtech and Cogmotive, organisations are able to achieve a fast, compliant Office 365 migration, that delivers visible, measurable end-to-end success, as well as ongoing insight using powerful, detailed reporting and analytics.