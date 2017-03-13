Paul's Boutique London Launch Best Collection Yet

"As always, we were inspired by the vibrant culture surrounding us every day in London. This city is full of empowered, strong, young women and that's what we honed in on when designing the collection" - Senior Bag Designer, Mary Botgatcheva

Paul's Boutique present their Spring Summer ' 17 collection featuring new exciting shapes, vibrant and electric colours with a strong attention to detail and finishing.

This season presents strong geometric influence in its shape and application such as the Lambeth Collection and the Fitzrovia collection while the Kidbrook Collection and the Brixton Collection apply geometry through laser cut and print throughout the range.

Structured mini handbags compliment larger totes and oversized slouchy handbags; semi structured backpacks in a myriad of colours and our iconic Hattie in a polka print.

Fashionable animal print and texture can be seen in the Beckton and the Highgate Collection with a flash of colour coming from the bird print in the Kew Collection. Adding a variety of updated snake and reptile textures, rubber effect, raffia and quilting pattern, Texture was another focus point of this season.

Soft & subtle nudes and pinks add sophistication, neon orange, canary yellow and hologram effect give that shot of colour and vibrant details and finishing in teal and coral celebrate the uniqueness of Paul's Boutique.

The full collection is available on the company's flagship online store.