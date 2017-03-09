Car Throttle, the largest social autos video publisher in the world, has acquired motorsports community WTF1 (Who’s The Fastest 1), as it continues to launch new brands for millennial car enthusiasts.

The acquisition sees WTF1’s Founder, Tom Bellingham, join the London-based team and resume his title of Editor, in charge of driving new content opportunities for the fast-growing title. Tom is a widely recognised figure in the motorsport community having previously worked with Red Bull, Porsche and ex-F1 driver, Mark Webber.

The acquisition also sees the launch of WTF1’s new YouTube channel, led by popular motorsport vlogger Matt Gallagher (known by his online handle xMattyG). Matt joins WTF1 as Presenter, having previously amassed a following of over 50,000 subscribers on his own channel. Initial launch content includes Mercedes and Force India car launches, interviews with Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff, and a new ‘talking head’ series called Rage Corner.

Like Car Throttle, WTF1 has become a key brand for millennial motorsport fans by utilising a cross-platform approach to digital media. WTF1 already reaches 8 million motorsport fans per month on Facebook, Twitter and its website, which re-launches today under the domain name WTF1.com.

The brand boasts a number of celebrity followers, including Formula 1 teams, and drivers past and present, including Damon Hill and Pastor Maldonado. WTF1’s light-hearted humour and fan-oriented point-of-view ensures that its social accounts attract positive attention.

Adnan Ebrahim, Founder and CEO of Car Throttle, said: “The largest media brands today use social platforms to create and distribute content to new audiences. We saw a huge opportunity in a growing motorsport niche to innovate past legacy publishers focused on search traffic scraps, and share our expertise in social automotive content. We’ve been huge fans of what Tom has done with WTF1 over the last few years, and we’re excited to embark on the next phase of our journey together.”

Tom Bellingham, Founder and Editor of WTF1, said: “Having witnessed Car Throttle’s explosive growth from afar, I’m excited to realise my initial dream to create the largest social motorsport community in the world. Joining forces with Car Throttle will allow us to leverage the team’s unique insights on content creation and distribution, without losing the fun factor that our fans know us for.”

