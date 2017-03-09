“Each and every one of our team members has a vital role to play in creating our trusted network of caring,” said Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Atlantic Health System.

Atlantic Health System, a leading provider of health care in New Jersey, was recognized among Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®,” ranking number 46 in its ninth consecutive year on the prestigious annual list.

It is the only health care delivery system from New Jersey, and one of only three New Jersey-based companies on the list, appearing with some of the country’s best-known and successful corporations, such as Google, Wegmans and REI. Available now online, the list and an accompanying feature about Atlantic Health System will appear on newsstands on Wednesday, March 15.

Atlantic Health System includes nearly 16,000 employees across the Atlantic Medical Group network of 900 multidisciplinary physicians, five hospitals, multiple outpatient and ancillary facilities and one of the largest Accountable Care Organizations in the nation. Amidst a backdrop of a rapidly changing health care landscape in New Jersey and across the nation, the growing organization has received upgraded financial ratings all while its medical centers have garnered national accolades for patient care.

“Each and every one of our team members has a vital role to play in creating our trusted network of caring,” said Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Atlantic Health System. “Assuring that our passionate workforce feels supported to deliver high quality care, innovate and strive for excellence is essential.”

Year after year, Atlantic Health System has introduced new programs to enrich the working experience and provide robust resources that allow employees to enhance their careers as well as maintain a vibrant work-life balance.

“In order to provide exceptional care for our patients and the communities we serve, we need to first care for one another,” said Nikki Sumpter, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “It is the extraordinary level of care we bring to our patients that we bring to our colleagues. This recognition from Fortune, combined with our national recognition for patient care, shows that this approach has a positive impact on our entire community.”

Team Member Development

One newly-introduced initiative is the Employee Ambassador Program, which empowers employee-participants to help spread the word about events and system-wide initiatives, act as liaisons between leadership and departments, help define and communicate the importance of employee engagement and share experiences with new employees across the organization. In just a few months since its inception, the program has attracted more than 180 ambassadors.

Another new initiative that has been well-received at the organization is School at Work, a career development program that brings education directly to the work site. The program is designed for a six-month curriculum to allow employees to learn during regular work hours, as well as learn skills necessary to explore other career opportunities in health care. The culmination of the first class this winter produced 10 graduates – complete with caps and gowns to celebrate their achievement.

Enhanced Benefits

The past year also led to enhanced benefits for the Atlantic Health team. Notably, a telemedicine service is provided to connect employees immediately with a participating health care provider. Atlantic Health System also offers several on-site day care centers throughout the region, in-home or in-center back-up child/elder care and an eldercare research and referral service.

Selection Process

Atlantic Health System was selected from among hundreds of companies vying for a place on the list this year. Applicant companies opt to participate in the selection process, which includes an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire about their programs and company practices. Great Place to Work® then evaluates each application using its unique methodology.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, and 2017 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture fuels better business results. Great Place to Work® research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

“Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.® “These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work For All, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world.”

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System, headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, is a leading non-profit, clinically integrated health care system comprised of Atlantic Medical Group with more than 900 physicians and multispecialty care providers, medical centers, rehabilitation and urgent care. Atlantic Medical Group had more than 1.2 million patient visits in 2016. Locations include Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ; Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ; Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ; Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ; Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ; and Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, as well as Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute, and Atlantic Home Care and Hospice. It also includes its subsidiary, Atlantic Ambulance Corporation. Atlantic Health System comprises 1,747 licensed beds, nearly 16,000 employees and more than 3,700 physicians. Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University; is part of Atlantic Accountable Care Organization, one of the largest ACOs in the nation, and is a member of AllSpire Health Partners.

About The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For®

To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America. The ranking is based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to Work–Certified™ companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a great place to work for employees – measured and ranked through our analysis of the results of our Trust Index© survey and Culture Audit© questionnaire.

Through the Trust Index©, employees anonymously assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less. Companies' results on the Trust Index© survey are compared to peer organizations of like size and complexity. The Culture Audit© includes detailed questions about benefits, programs and practices.

To be considered for our Best Workplaces lists, companies must become Great Place to Work-Certified™. Details are available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certification

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries. Great Place to Work® provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across six continents.