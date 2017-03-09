To more than double our goal with a month to go in the campaign is fantastic, with crowdfunders strongly validating that we’re on the right track with Floafers.

Floafers, versatile shoes that combine the style of driving loafers with the utility of slip-resistant water shoes, have found a large following on Kickstarter - with over one-thousand backers raising more than $73,000 (and counting).

The innovative Kickstarter project started with a goal of $30,00 and is quickly closing in on 250% funding as the crowdfunding campaign enters its final month.

"We felt there was a segment of consumers looking for a single pair of shoes they could take on a weekend getaway with the versatility to be used in both casual and business settings, and crowdfunders have strongly validated that we’re on the right track,” said Floafers Co-creator Hayes Brumbeloe. “To more than double our original campaign goal with a month to go in the campaign is fantastic.”

Made for both men and women and available in several colors, Floafers are excellent water shoes for boating, fishing or enjoying the beach, and they're stylish enough for a restaurant or the office. They also make it possible for travelers to enjoy a weekend getaway with a single, multi-purpose pair of shoes that work for both day and evening attire.

Floafers are ideal for many outdoor activities including:



Boating: sailing, yachting, power-boating, windsurfing, kayaking and canoeing

Fishing: recreational, competitive, deep-sea or weekend anglers

Leisure: Biking and walking, tubing and paddle-boarding

Outdoors: hiking, backpacking and camping

Travel and cruises: resorts, beaches, water parks and pool parties

Golfing

A stylish lifestyle shoe brand, Floafers are made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) foam, an environmentally-friendly material that is lightweight and waterproof. The soles of the shoes are made with scruff-proof and slip-resistant Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) rubber – which makes them ideal for wearing on boats or any kind of wet surface. They also float.

Floafers combine the good elements of Crocs (comfort and waterproof EVA foam) with a classic loafer style, making them shoes that men and women can wear during recreational activities, or while on the job at restaurants, hospitals, retail stores and other job sites.

Breathable through a design with strategic vent holes and side gills to allow for fast drying, Floafers are also anti-microbial and odor-resistant.

For more information, and to take advantage of early-bird discounts during crowdfunding, visit the Floafers Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About Floafers

Floafers is a startup shoe company based in Dallas founded in 2014 by Hayes Brumbeloe and Daniel Rubertone with a mission to produce attractive, stylish and functional shoes for both men and women, with plans to offer a line of children’s shoes. The company’s first line of Floafers have a patented design that includes strategic vent holes and side gills for breathability and fast drying, and are offered in several stylish designs that make Floafers a “lifestyle shoe brand, perfect for any occasion.” For more information, visit https://www.floafers.com/.