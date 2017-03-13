Vista College announced today that it has earned the 2017 Military Friendly® School designation by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs, and Military Spouse.

This is the 5th consecutive year Vista College has earned this designation.

Each year the list of Military Friendly® Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university, or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. More than 1,700 schools participated in the 2017 survey; 1,273 were award with the designation. Rating methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining Vista College’s survey scores with the assessment of Vista College’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Load Default rates for all students, and specifically, for veterans.

According to Daniel Nichols, a Navy Reserve veteran and Chief Product Officer at Victory Media, “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to the majority of colleges gives veterans a comprehensive view of which schools are striving to provide the best opportunities and conditions for our nation’s student veterans. Military Friendly® helps military families make the best use of the Post 9/11 GI Bill and other federal benefits while allowing us to further our goal of assisting them in finding success in their chosen career fields.”

“We are proud to receive this recognition again for 2017,” said Jim Tolbert, CEO of Vista College. “A significant number of our students are veterans at our ground and online campuses. We take pride at Vista College having a welcoming campus environment that our veterans can transition into civilian life with great academic support that will help them succeed in pursuing the careers of their choice.”

Vista College offers a wide variety of career training programs throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and online. Each career program is staffed with industry experts and leading professionals, ensuring students an affordable, quality education that will help them pursue successful careers in their chosen fields. Financial aid is available for those that qualify. Graduates benefit from Vista’s career services assistance, which includes resume preparation and interview coaching.

For more information on Vista College, go to http://www.vistacollege.edu