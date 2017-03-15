Keypoint Intelligence

InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, is pleased to announce that Jeff Hayes, Managing Director, will be presenting the keynote address at the 2017 ITEX Imaging & Technology Education Exposition. The event will be held at Mandalay Bay, April 18-20, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

During his address, State of the Office Equipment Channel, Hayes will share perspectives on the direction of the channel, key drivers for success, and results from a recent survey with dealer principals representing over $2 billion in sales of technology, services, and supplies.

The event will bring together office technology dealers, vendors, solution providers, resellers, distributors, and managed services providers to share perspectives and discuss how to evolve in the B2B office imaging and information industry.

The two-day conference and exposition offers something for every partner in the office equipment and solutions space—from dealers looking to expand their portfolios with products and services, to connecting with current and new suppliers and/or sharing best practices with peers.

For additional information on the ITEX 2017, please visit http://itexshow.com/.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab.com or +1 973.797.2150.

About ITEX

ITEX National Conference and Expo is the premier event for the office solutions channel. The event is produced and managed by Marc Spring and Evolved Office, a diversified business-to-business full-service marketing agency for business technology providers, copier/printer dealers, and managed IT providers, and is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. ITEX is sponsored by imageSource Magazine, the official publication for ITEX and the definitive industry resource for the office channel. For detailed information contact itex(at)evolvedoffice.com.