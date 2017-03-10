PT Holdings Acquires First Choice Group Ltd.

We are particularly excited about their focus on genuine OEM parts, manufacturer partnerships, and customer service.

PT Holdings focuses on the distribution of genuine OEM foodservice parts, and also provides field service in support of its manufacturer partners. First Choice is the leading distributor of genuine OEM parts in the United Kingdom. John Whitehouse and Carl Bate, who have led the impressive growth of First Choice, will continue to lead the business. As part of this transaction, John Whitehouse has been appointed as Managing Director with Carl Bate as Director of Procurement, Logistics and Inventory Management.

This partnership further strengthens PT Holdings’ market leadership in genuine OEM parts distribution. “John, Carl, and the First Choice team have built an extraordinary business. We are particularly excited about their focus on genuine OEM parts, manufacturer partnerships, and customer service. Perhaps most importantly, we respect and appreciate the integrity with which the business is run,” commented Steve Snower, CEO of PT Holdings.

Following the transaction, First Choice will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership as a unique division within PT Holdings. The affiliation with PT Holdings will provide additional capital to expand inventory availability, improve technology, and further strengthen manufacturer partnerships. First Choice will be moving into a new and expanded facility in the next 90 days, which will provide additional capacity for growth.

John Whitehouse states, “We have deep respect for what Parts Town has done to improve OEM parts availability in the United States and are eager to partner with the entire PT Holdings team to continue to build First Choice’s market leadership in the UK. We are determined to provide the highest level of service and support to both our manufacturer and customer partners. This partnership will help us achieve our mission.” Carl Bate adds, “We are very excited for the opportunity to further invest in our business as part of PT Holdings. We have high respect for Parts Town and believe that this partnership is a game changer for our manufacturers, our customers, and our team.”

“Partnering with First Choice further strengthens our position as the industry leader in OEM parts distribution and enhances our ability to bring unique value to our manufacturer and customer partners,” Snower added. “John and Carl are exceptional leaders who fit the PT Holdings culture and values. We are thrilled to welcome the entire First Choice team to the PT Holdings family.”

