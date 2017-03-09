Breathe by Milliken logo Breathe upholstery fabrics were designed to withstand the rigors and joys of everyday life and fight stains in a more sustainable way. We are proud to partner with Pottery Barn to introduce this unique and game-changing fabric.

Milliken & Company, a leading global textile technology company, has announced the first furniture industry placement for its new Breathe by Milliken™ eco-elegant performance upholstery fabrics with Pottery Barn. The industry’s first fluorine-free performance fabric available in both natural and recycled fibers. Breathe fabrics are now available as eco-friendly performance cotton fabric selections on most of Pottery Barn’s upholstered furniture collections at http://www.potterybarn.com, as well as in Pottery Barn stores and in catalogs. These fabrics are also available at Pottery Barn Kids.

Breathe by Milliken™ fabrics are durable, repel everyday stains and clean easily without compromising the fabric’s look or soft feel. Breathe fabrics are unique because they have a plant based water-repellant that offers the protection of other performance fabrics currently available on the market with no PFCs, formaldehyde, or fire retardants. Breathe by Milliken™ fabrics have also achieved GREENGUARD® GOLD certification, ensuring that they meet strict chemical emissions limits and enhancing the indoor air quality of living spaces.

For the first time, Pottery Barn is offering two performance cotton options for its upholstered furniture collection: Performance Twill and Performance Slub Cotton. Both are 100% cotton. Performance Twill is available in six colors: warm white, cream, silver taupe, cadet navy, stone and metal gray. Performance Slub Cotton is available in five colors: white, ivory, silver taupe, stone and metal gray.

Milliken created Breathe fabrics with discerning consumers in mind, addressing the growing need for more environmentally-friendly, effective and high-quality performance home upholstery fabrics.

“Breathe fabrics were designed to withstand the rigors and joys of everyday life in a more sustainable way,” said David Smith, vice president, Engineered Performance Products, Milliken & Company. “Pottery Barn is known for its high standards and commitment to quality, and we are proud to partner with them to introduce this unique and game-changing fabric collection.”

For more information on Breathe by Milliken™, please visit breathebymilliken.com.

About Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn currently has 198 retail stores in the United States, Canada. Mexico and Australia and unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East and the Philippines, as well as an ecommerce site at http://www.potterybarn.com. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Milliken

For 150 years, Milliken has been innovating with the purpose to explore, discover and create ways to enhance people’s lives. Our community of innovators has developed one of the larger collections of United States patents held by a private U.S. company. With expertise across a breadth of disciplines, including specialty chemical, floor covering and performance materials, we work around the world every day to add true value to people’s lives, improve health and safety, and help make the world more sustainable. For more information, visit http://www.milliken.com and join us on Twitter and Facebook.

The Breathe by Milliken, Milliken mark, Milliken and Breathe by Milliken logos are trademarks of Milliken & Company. GREENGUARD is a registered trademark of UL LLC. Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids are registered trademarks of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

