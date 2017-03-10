Ignite Sports, a leader in providing the best in youth sports programming, is excited to join forces with Future Stars School of Cricket-USA.

“One of our initial goals was to explore the youth cricket landscape in both Loudoun and Fairfax County. There is an excitement about the game and forming a partnership with Coach Milroy will allow us to pursue the formation of a strong cricket program.” Ignite President Matt Leiva.

As part of the agreement, Future Stars School of Cricket coaches will run all cricket programming for Ignite Sports. Players seeking a higher level of the game will have opportunities to train and play with elite FSSC-USA teams.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join hands with Ignite Sports to lead their cricket program. Cricket is the second most popular team sport in the world and it is growing quickly in popularity in the US.” FSSC-USA Founder Milroy Don.

Community member, Prem Nair, who was instrumental in bringing this partnership together, “I am excited about the partnership between Ignite and Future Stars School of Cricket-USA. Coach Milroy uniquely combines his cricketing expertise and experience to offer “one of a kind” coaching experience to kids. This important partnership can significantly contribute to the development of youth cricket in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matt Leiva at 703.956.6060 or email at matt(at)ignitekidsclub(dot)com. For more information on programs visit http://www.ignitekidsclub.com.

Ignite Kids Club and Ignite Sports, founded in 2015 has become a leader in providing sports and fitness related programming to kids ages 3-18. For more information, visit http://www.ignitekidsclub.com

Future Stars School of Cricket- USA, established in 2014, is Washington D.C. metro region’s youth cricket training program. Know more about them at http://www.fsscusa.com.