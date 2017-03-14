Fast Series - Your Fast Track to Compliance We are proud to offer a line of products that can be delivered in as little as six weeks ─ that’s a real game-changer in the pharmaceutical industry.

Member of Optel Group, Optel Vision, a leading provider of inspection and serialization systems for the global pharmaceutical industry, announced today the launch of its new Fast Series, a line of preconfigured Track & Trace products that are specially designed to help pharmaceutical manufacturers meet compliance requirements, fast. Delivered in as little as six weeks, they are the perfect solution to the tight regulation deadlines imposed by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) in the U.S. and the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) in Europe.

Built with the highest standards of quality and performance in mind, Optel Vision's Fast Series units were specifically developed to accommodate various product sizes, speeds and print locations ─ for optimal productivity and versatility. Every Optel Vision Fast Series unit features a simple and convenient user interface with clear operational instructions and, combined with the Open SiteMaster™ software solution, manufacturers can control the entire serialization and aggregation process.

“Many small pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. haven’t started their serialization process yet, and they are finding themselves in a difficult situation because time is running out for the delivery of full-scale systems," mentioned Etienne Gagnon, President of Optel Vision. "With the recent expansion of our production facilities and a new streamlined and dedicated manufacturing process for Fast Series units, we are proud to offer a line of products that can be delivered in as little as six weeks ─ that’s a real game-changer in the pharmaceutical industry,” continued Mr. Gagnon.

In addition to fast delivery time, Fast Series also offers organizations optimum scalability and flexibility opportunities for their future serialization expansion. "We understand that modifying business processes can be challenging and, to overcome this challenge, we've leveraged all the experience we've gained from 2000+ serialization projects worldwide," stated Mario Simard, Director of Product Line Management at Optel Vision. "We're not only providing customers with the necessary features to start their serialized production now, but also allowing them to generate additional revenues in the future, when they are ready to scale up,” added Mr. Simard.

Join Optel Vision at Interphex New York ─ Booth 2964 ─ on March 21, 2017, at 2 p.m. for a live product demonstration. For details on Optel Vision's Fast Series and related technical specifications, please visit optelvision.com/fast.

About Optel Vision

Founded in Quebec City in 1989, Optel Vision integrates automated inspection and serialization systems into pharmaceutical production lines, helping ensure the safety of customers’ products. Optel Vision is a worldwide leader in traceability systems for the pharmaceutical industry with a wide customer base, including eight out of the ten biggest generic drug manufacturers in the world. As a founding and active member of the Open-SCS working group and organizer of several serialization roundtable events worldwide, Optel Vision also initiates various collaborative efforts that bring together key industry players to address important serialization issues. Optel Vision has four main operation centers (Canada, Ireland, India and Brazil), and a total of over 800 employees across 20 countries. For more information, visit optelvision.com.

About Optel Group

Parent company of well-renowned Optel Vision, Optel Group oversees a group of business units that use common technologies, mainly in optics, electronics, computer science, and robotics. Each of these business units develops inspection, serialization, traceability and engineering solutions and services for various industries for the purpose of solving real, important issues to ultimately help create a better world. Optel Group is committed to supporting communities in order to ensure the well-being of future generations while respecting employees, customers, and the environment. For more information, visit optelgroup.com.