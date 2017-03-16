AIIM Recognizes Excellence with 2017 Awards

In our current state of information transformation, it takes outstanding individuals who are energized and willing to go the extra mile to improve the way we manage information.

Orlando, Florida (PRWEB) March 16, 2017 -- AIIM, the global community of information professionals, is pleased to announce the 2017 winners in four of its industry award categories. Recipients were recognized for their outstanding achievements and received their award at the AIIM Celebrates Party on Wednesday, March 15, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando in conjunction with the AIIM Conference 2017. After the awards presentation, the recipients and conference attendees enjoyed a festive evening at AIIM Celebrates 2017.

AIIM Leadership Award

The AIIM Leadership Award recognizes individuals whose outstanding leadership within our community goes above and beyond to benefit the advancement of the information management industry and AIIM. There are four (4) categories that may be awarded.

The 2017 AIIM Leadership Award for Community Engagement recipients are:



Paul Fisher, OneTouchPoint

J. Kevin Parker, NEOSTEK

The 2017 AIIM Leadership Social Buzz recipients are:



Jed Cawthorne, BMO Financial Group

Paul Lanois, Credit Suisse

The 2017 AIIM Leadership Community Spirit recipient is:



Marko Sillanpaa, Big Men On Content

The 2017 AIIM Leadership Innovation recipient is:



Brian Mueller, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

Thomas C. Bagg Standards Award

The Thomas C. Bagg Standards Award acknowledges one leader in the standards community each year and is given in memory of Thomas C. Bagg, Jr., who was an internationally recognized leader in the standards community.

The 2017 Thomas C. Bagg Standards Award recipient is:



Leonard Rosenthol, Adobe Systems Inc.

Company of Fellows

The Company of Fellows honors community members who merit recognition and distinction for their outstanding contributions to the information management profession.

For 2017, the following award recipients were inducted into the Company of Fellows:



Paul Engel, VeBridge

Tom Motzel, Tesserae Talent Strategies

George Parapadakis, Alfresco Software

Award of Merit

The Award of Merit is the highest award the association can bestow. It recognizes a lifetime of achievement to the association and to the industry.

The 2017 Award of Merit recipient is:



Mike Alsup, Gimmal Group

“In our current state of information transformation, it takes outstanding individuals who are energized and willing to go the extra mile to improve the way we manage information. We congratulate our 2017 award winners and honorees for their achievements in advancing the information management industry” stated AIIM President, Peggy Winton.