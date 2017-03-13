Andrew Fegley Brings Digital Expertise to ALC’s Remarketable

I am honored and excited to lead the Remarketable team. The commitment of everyone within ALC to innovation with state-of-the-art data sets and tools, unparalleled client service, and an employee-centric culture, is what makes this company special.

Remarketable, the one remarketing platform specifically geared to turn web browsers into buyers, today announced that Andrew Fegley has assumed the position of President, effective February 13, 2017.

Remarketable, an ALC Smart Data Solutions Company (http://www.alc.com), is a proprietary, privacy-compliant, multichannel remarketing platform that enables companies to uncover fresh sources of prospective customers by identifying and targeting anonymous website traffic. Remarketable integrates a wealth of intent-to-buy web browsing behavioral data with a comprehensive universe of demographic, psychographic and trigger data to drive personalized, high-performing, and continuously improving campaigns across multiple channels. Remarketable harnesses the relevance and timeliness of display ad retargeting and leverages it with the sales-oriented performance of direct mail, email, social media and soon to be addressable TV.

Mr. Fegley was previously a co-founder of Empathy Lab, an ALC partner company that was acquired by EPAM in 2012. He most recently served as the Global Head of Digital Solutions at EPAM, where he managed an international team of solution consultants focused on delivering complex end-to-end digital engagements for large global corporations. As a digital consultant to some of the biggest brands in the world, Mr. Fegley brings a vast skill-set and impressive digital expertise to the Remarketable brand.

Donn Rappaport, ALC Chairman & CEO, describes Mr. Fegley’s mission as “establishing Remarketable as the go-to remarketing platform for virtually every business in the country that seeks to realize maximum ROI from its website traffic.” He points out that last year alone, American brands spent nearly $200 billion to drive visitors to their websites. “And 96% of that money was wasted,” he says, “because that’s the percentage of web visitors who come and go without leaving a trace.”

Adds Mr. Fegley, “We will leave no stone unturned in helping our partners and clients see the value in redirecting some of that $200 billion from targeting folks who may not know who they are—or if they do, may not think they have anything to offer, who may not even like them—to a fresh new universe of prospects who have essentially raised their hands and said, 'Hey, talk to me—I’m interested in you.'”

During his 12 years of service to Empathy Lab and then EPAM, Mr. Fegley was a driving force in expanding his organizations’ digital footprint within the retail, commerce and media/entertainment markets, among other things, pioneering the first long-form TV-everywhere solution on the web. He also helped EPAM achieve its vision of establishing itself as a global leader in the digital space following its acquisition of Empathy Lab.

Mr. Fegley commented, "I am honored and excited to lead the Remarketable team. The commitment of everyone within ALC to innovation with state-of-the-art data sets and tools, unparalleled client service, and an employee-centric culture, is what makes this company special. I look forward to continuing to work with Donn and the rest of the management team to achieve our future goals and write the next chapter in our 40-year history."

"Andrew truly understands who we are as a company and is a perfect fit to lead Remarketable," said Rappaport. "I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for our company and its people, and look forward to working with Andrew and the leadership team as we stay committed to delivering outstanding service to our clients and building Remarketable into the world’s leading digital remarketing platform."

About ALC

Founded by Donn Rappaport in 1978, ALC has grown to become the leader in the field of data-driven marketing. ALC’s proprietary customer acquisition and data monetization platform deploys leading-edge data marketing products and practices to enable its clients—including the leaders in virtually every category of business—to grow, increase market share and maximize bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of data. The company employs some 200 data marketing professionals in its Princeton, NJ headquarters and in eight sales, marketing and account management locations around the country. Over the past 38 years, ALC has generated more than $4.6 Billion in NET incremental data monetization income for its clients and partners. For more information, visit http://www.alc.com and http://www.alcdigital.com.