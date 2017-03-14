The Storage Industry 2017 Report Consumer Behavior + Marketing cover image There are now more self storage units in the U.S. than there are Starbucks, grocery stores, hospitals, and Target stores . . . combined.

Go Local Interactive has just released their report and analysis of marketing trends in the storage industry for the 2017 fiscal year. The report highlights trends over the past 10 years and specifically how much has changed in the past year alone. Through their research, Go Local has uncovered industry trends and shifts within the past year and analyzed these changes to forecast where the industry is growing in the coming months.

The storage industry has been growing consistently for more than a decade. With so much competition in the market, and no real signs of slowing anytime soon, digital marketing provides a better way to get ahead of the competition. The report details an analysis of the most successful marketing tactics, trends among the industry, and opportunities for growth that are widely undiscovered and underutilized by businesses in the industry at this point.

There are now more self storage units in the U.S. than there are Starbucks, grocery stores, hospitals, and Target stores . . . combined. Storage owners provide services to more than 32 million Americans each year and with demand continuing to increase, digital marketing is increasingly becoming necessary to fill units quickly. With the proper marketing plan, many facilities see an average of over 90% occupancy year-round. This high level of success is due to many factors and tactics outlined in this year’s report.

The report combines all sorts of information to give a better idea the big picture in a format that is digestible and actionable, such as what kinds of services need to be available online and how to market these services to various consumer groups. The report also incorporates national storage trends and economic forecasts in terms of locations, website trends, advertising and more. The report highlights how utilizing tactics such as social media can increase your likes and followers by more than 175% each month on average. And at the same time, that only 19% of small business owners utilize social ads. Understanding these nuances with specific consumer demographic groups while also tying in larger industry trends will be key to not only increasing revenue but really growing in 2017.

Go Local answers the marketing needs of national and large regional clients across a wide variety of industries including self storage, home services, retail, financial services, ecommerce, and more. They are experts in effectively implementing, managing and tracking their clients’ marketing efforts down to the local level. This recently released report contains in-depth research and analysis on where the industry is headed in 2017 and how some storage companies are learning to grow with digital marketing and really see some impactful changes, while others fall behind. To learn more and read all insights and analysis, check out The 2017 Storage Industry Report, now available online for free for a limited time only on the Go Local Interactive website.

About Go Local Interactive:

Go Local Interactive is a digital marketing agency specializing in new customer acquisition for national and regional brands. They answer the marketing needs of clients across a wide variety of industries including home services, retail, financial services, and ecommerce. They are experts in effectively implementing, managing and tracking clients’ marketing efforts down to the local level – no matter the number of locations or size of the service area. Go Local provides website development, search engine optimization, local listings management, paid search, social media, and creative services.