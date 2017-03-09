Doris Kearns Goodwin "America's historian-in-chief" -New York Magazine

The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) and the East Tennessee Historical Society (ETHS) have joined forces to bring world renowned presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin to Knoxville on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Goodwin will present a community lecture at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Bijou Theatre. The author’s presentation will be on her award-winning book, "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln," an epic tome that illuminates Lincoln’s skills as political operative during the most trying time in our nation’s history. Goodwin’s Team of Rivals was also the basis of director Steven Spielberg’s film Lincoln, which earned 12 Academy Award nominations.

Goodwin is the author of six critically acclaimed and The New York Times bestselling books, including her most recent, The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism. Spielberg’s DreamWorks Studios has also acquired the film and television rights to the book. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in history for No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II. Goodwin’s "The Fitzgeralds and the Kennedys" was adapted into an award-winning television miniseries that aired on ABC. In 2015, to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of many of President Lyndon Johnson’s domestic accomplishments, "Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream" was released in e-book format for the first time.

Goodwin has made many appearances on television, where she is frequently on NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CNN, The Charlie Rose Show and Meet the Press. She has also made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and has even been animated for an appearance on The Simpsons.

Tickets for the community lecture will go on sale on March 10, 2017, at the Bijou box office or online. General admission tickets are $40, East Tennessee Historical Society members and Friends of the Knox County Library will receive a code for discounted tickets; student tickets will be available for $25 with a student id presented at the Bijou box office.

ABOUT LINCOLN MEMORAL UNIVERSITY Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or e-mail at admissions(at)lmunet.edu.

ABOUT EAST TENNESSEE HISTORICAL SOCIETY Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education. For 182 years the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage—recording the events, collecting the artifacts, and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.