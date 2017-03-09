PFI Western Store’s 42nd Annual Spring Tent Sale is from March 22nd-April 2nd in PFI’s parking lot! Shop incredible deals on your favorite brands. Over a 1000 men’s, women’s and kid’s boots up to 50%-70% off.

PFI has extended their hours for the first weekend (March 24th-26th), opening Friday and Saturday 9:00 am-8:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am-5:00 pm.

To show their appreciation for their amazing customers, PFI will be serving free BBQ both weekends of the Spring Tent Sale inside the BootDaddy Cook Shack. Bring the family by for lunch or dinner and shop favorite brands like Ariat, Double H, Justin, Tony Lama, Cinch and BootDaddy. And with any $50 purchase, get a BootDaddy hoodie or sweatshirt for just $10.

After stopping by PFI’s Spring Tent Sale, head out to the Ozark Spring Roundup, March 24th-26th, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. This three day event will feature the latest products from the equine, livestock and agriculture industries. Look for PFI, Home of BootDaddy, in the East Hall. Admission and parking is free.

Up for some rodeo action? The Ozark Empire PRCA Pro Rodeo, presented by PFI Western Store and Wrangler, will take place in the Corwin Dodge Arena on March 24th-26th. See all of your favorite rodeo events. Advance adult general admission tickets are $18 and kids (12 and under) general admission tickets are $13. Purchase your advance tickets now at PFI.

Can’t make it out to the Spring Tent Sale? Shop great deals online at BootDaddy.com and PFIWestern.com.