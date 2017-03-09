Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Present at PBI’s Health Law Institute

Greenberg Traurig attorneys Mark L. Mattioli and Caroline Brancatella presented at the 23rd Annual Health Law Institute, hosted by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute. Mattioli was also a member of the Health Law Institute’s planning committee. The two-day event took place March 7-8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Mattioli was on the panel, “Healthcare Antitrust in 2016: Increased Challenges and Greater Complexity.” The discussion reviewed recent private and governmental enforcement trends in hospital and provider mergers, antitrust issues regarding payers, private antitrust litigation, state developments, and new developments in the analysis of economic issues.

Brancatella presented, “Submission and Reimbursement of Claims.” She discussed the details of common compensation methods under payer/provider contracts. Brancatella also reviewed common payment concerns such as the process for submitting claims, prompt payment, overpayment recovery, coordination of benefits, and emerging regulatory issues related to value based payments.

Mattioli, Shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia office, provides regulatory, transactional and compliance guidance to hospitals, physicians and other health care providers in a variety of areas, including antitrust, health care reform, managed care contracting, reimbursement, fraud and abuse (Stark and anti-kickback), health information privacy and security and medical staff credentialing. He routinely advises hospitals, health care systems and providers regarding government audits, government payment programs, medical staff issues and privacy and data security matters.

Brancatella, Of Counsel in the firm’s Albany office, focuses her practice on health care issues, including regulatory, contracting, transactional, and compliance matters. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, Brancatella was clerk to the Honorable Cynthia M. Rufe of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

