With the rise of digital technology, tradeshow marketing and communications have rapidly evolved in recent years. As the power of print and digital media work together, Print Service Group is expanding as PSG Media Group to offer clients services that are on-trend and cutting edge. This change comes in tandem with the launch of a new website to showcase the company’s new service offerings (http://psgmediagroup.com/).

2017 will see PSG Media Group unveil new products to complement its classic print offerings, including interactive buyer’s guides, digital media services, digital show mapping, sponsorship management, advertising sales programs and custom hotel distribution. With these new offerings, PSG Media Group has positioned itself to be an industry innovator that works to advance tradeshow communications and enhance the tradeshow experience overall.

PSG Media Group was founded (originally as Print Service Group) to assist trade publishers and national trade associations in producing Show Daily publications for their flagship tradeshows across the United States. The business was built around the principal that tradeshow work is unique; it’s not only ink on paper - it’s more like putting on an event due to the specific demands, multiple moving parts and tight deadlines. In addition to producing Official Show Publications, PSG has done everything from targeted collateral distribution to hiring and managing models who hand out the Show Dailies at each event. Twenty-four years later, PSG continues its determination and forward thinking and still works tirelessly to create greater value for clients.

###

About PSG Media Group

Located in Southern California, PSG Media Group was founded as Print Service Group in 1993. With an extensive background in print production, advertising sales and Show Daily logistics, PSG’s founders set out to provide the tradeshow community with high-quality, on-time, comprehensive print and distribution services. Now with 24 years in the Tradeshow, Meeting and Events Industry, PSG Media Group will continue to help clients consistently deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. With a focus on excellence in production standards and customer service, PSG Media Group has earned a solid reputation as a dependable vendor who has never missed a deadline.