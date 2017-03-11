Margie Curry, Career Coach Life and Career are like the delicate threads of a complex spider web, interwoven together and difficult to separate. If you're having problems in one of them, it can have a big impact on the other as well. —Margie Curry, Career Coach

Jumpstart Career Coaching of Charleston, announces interview coaching for new college grads, students applying to medical school, and high school seniors applying to colleges and universities. Margie Curry , Career Coach and Owner of Jumpstart has 12 years experience in career coaching, interview coaching, and social skills coaching. She also provides a very unique service for parents with a son or daughter who is struggling to "jumpstart" their life or career. First Ms. Curry meets with the parents to gather information (learn about their backstory), develops a strategy for their particular needs, and then begins coaching the son or daughter until they feel comfortable flying solo. She has received referrals from doctors and psychologists, because parents feel overwhelmed and alone, trying to help their child get their life on track.

Margie Curry, of Jumpstart Career Coaching has been very successful helping her clients achieve their goals. She personally meets with all clients and does not offer "phone/Skype" coaching services. Ms. Curry is skilled in different types of interviewing techniques, including behavioral/scenario type interviewing which is designed to evaluate a candidate's problem solving skills. Her clients range in age from 16-28 years old. She does not work with clients who have completed their education and training and been out in the job market for more than one year, unless it is a very unusual situation and the parents need her help. Jumpstart Career Coaching was originally started in the Atlanta market and has been in business for 12 years. Ms. Curry was a top coach in that market for several years, before relocating to Charleston. Currently she only works with clients in Charleston and the surrounding areas.

Please contact Margie Curry, Career Coach, Jumpstart Career Coaching, for more information.

Cell: 843.302.6024 http://www.jumpstartcareercoaching.com Email: coach(at)jumpstartcareercoaching(dot)com