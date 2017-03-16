Caliper Analytics Wins Silver Award for Best Advance in Candidate Assessments Technology “We are so proud to have won the coveted Brandon Hall Group award for the second year in a row. This award just reinforces for us how important this analytics platform is for those companies looking to dive into their talent management data.

Caliper, a pioneer in talent assessment for over 50 years, has won the Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in the Best Advance in Candidate Assessments Technology category for 2016. This comes in addition to Caliper’s Gold award in 2015 and signifies Caliper's long-term commitment to the human-capital management and learning-and-development communities.

“We are so proud to have won the coveted Brandon Hall Group award for the second year in a row,” said David Solot, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Client Services at Caliper. “This award just reinforces for us how important this analytics platform is for those companies looking to dive into their talent management data using a seamless, user-friendly analytics platform to make critical decisions that will help them transform their business.”

A panel of veteran, independent industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives, evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

“We congratulate our Technology Award winners and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance – and in some cases transform – their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success.”

Caliper Analytics' highly visual talent planning dashboards enable leaders to overlay a job role's ideal competency model with employee assessment results, individually or as a group, to instantly see who matches best - optimizing both employee engagement and talent development.

“Another significant finding of our research is the importance of optimizing the employee experience as a driver of engagement and retention,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “The technology user experience plays an increasingly large role in shaping the employee experience, and these award winners are creating leading practices that deserve validation and recognition.”

To learn more about how Caliper Analytics can transform your talent management process in 2017, please visit http://www.calipercorp.com/caliper-analytics.

About Caliper

Caliper is a global employee assessment and talent management company specializing in the assessment and development of new hires and existing employees. In business for more than 50 years, Caliper has helped over 30,000 organizations worldwide – from not-for-profits to Fortune 500 companies – align talent with strategy, choose the best job candidates, improve team dynamics, and develop current and future leaders. For more information, visit http://www.calipercorp.com.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance-improvement industry. They conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration, and Community. Members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com).