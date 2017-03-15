Informa, SupplySide Launch Food Insider Journal

News Image

Informa’s Global Health & Nutrition Network announces the launch of Food Insider Journal, a new brand focused on clean-label strategy and formulation, and how the shift to simple and natural is affecting the food and beverage market. For 20 years, Natural Products INSIDER has served as the leading publication for executives across the global nutrition industry and as the official media of SupplySide; Food Insider Journal extends the audience reach, targeting the food and beverage brands developing and marketing innovative products for the consumer space.

“The goal of Food Insider Journal is to explore the macro issues impacting the food and beverage industry, diving into how issues like clean label, functional ingredients and labeling considerations are connected to desired market outcomes,” said Heather Granato, vice president, content, for the Global Health & Nutrition Network. “We aim to help companies get out in front of consumer trends around ingredients and product categories, and help them identify the whitespace opportunities to yield market success and avoid product misfires.”

Each month, a new digital publication dives into different aspects of the clean-label movement and the outcome-targeted functional food space. Expert blog contributions, videos and infographics fuel a robust online presence to provide further insights that can drive product ideation and business growth.

The March premiere issue dives into the hot topic of non-GMO (genetically modified organism), including its relation to organic, and illustrates the market opportunity using the fast-growing dairy segment. Case studies showcasing NEXTY Award finalists and winners—presented at Natural Products Expo—illustrate how companies have found an underserved niche in their categories, and the lessons learned. Future issues will explore topics such as how to balance label and taste concerns when working with alternative sweeteners, considerations around formulation and labeling in the “free from” space, and supply chain sustainability—and how to accurately share an eco-conscious message with consumers.

Food Insider Journal’s launch is supported by Cargill, a leader in clean-label solutions. “Cargill is honored to participate in the launch of Food Insider Journal,” stated Pam Stauffer, global marketing programs manager, Cargill. “We have a long-standing, global commitment to innovation in the food and beverage industry and look forward to supporting thought leadership around the topic of clean label.”

About Food Insider Journal: Food Insider Journal focuses on clean-label strategy and formulation, exploring how the shift to simple and natural is impacting the food and beverage market.

About SupplySide: SupplySide events serve as the health and nutrition industry's gathering point for suppliers and manufacturers of healthy consumer products.