"We believe that ACHC DMEPOS and Pharmacy Accreditation, including our specialty pharmacy distinction programs, will be an important differentiator for pharmacies in the dynamic healthcare landscape." - Matt Hughes, ACHC Director

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is excited to announce its new partnership with AlliantRx. This agreement allows AlliantRx member pharmacies to receive significant discounts and savings on ACHC accreditation programs and on Accreditation University (AU) educational resources that help prepare AlliantRx members for ACHC Accreditation.

“ACHC is proud to partner with AlliantRx to provide its members with benefits on pharmacy and DMEPOS accreditation services and educational resources,” said Matt Hughes, ACHC Director, Business Management and Customer Service. “We believe that ACHC DMEPOS and Pharmacy Accreditation, including our specialty pharmacy distinction programs, will be an important differentiator for pharmacies in the dynamic healthcare landscape.”

“ACHC has gained the respect and recognition as an accrediting organization uniquely committed to healthcare,” said Gerry Crocker, President of AlliantRx. “We are pleased to announce the addition of ACHC to our growing number of preferred vendor relationships.”

Since the introduction of its Pharmacy Accreditation program in 1996 (and as the first accrediting body to offer accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy), ACHC has grown to become a leading national accreditation organization with more than 6,000 pharmacies accredited in the U.S. With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for community retail, specialty, infusion, and long-term care, as well as non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings as well as for payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies. ACHC has taken additional steps to meet market needs by offering specialty distinctions in Oncology and Infectious Disease Specific to HIV. With a comprehensive suite of educational resources, ACHC is also committed to helping its customers maintain continuous compliance.

ACHC is a non-profit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Accreditation Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards,

please visit http://www.achc.org or contact customerservice(at)achc.org or (855) 937-2242.

About AlliantRx

AlliantRx is one of the fastest- growing independent retail chain buying groups in the country today. With a focus on helping member pharmacies succeed, AlliantRx provides benefits including generic drug cost discounts and savings, access to financial best practices, and exclusive business- building resources – tools once only available to retail pharmacy giants. Through strong leadership and strong alliances, AlliantRx powers the success of its members with a team, whichteam that utilizes over 100 years of collective experience in independent retail and specialty pharmacy leadership, pharmaceutical distribution, group purchasing, managed care, and home care. AlliantRx’s leaders have cultivated strong alliances with some of the world’s leading pharmacy solutions partners on its members’ behalf, maximizing economic product and business outcomes.

To learn more about AlliantRx, visit http://www.alliantrx.com.