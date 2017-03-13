Spring Into Suzhou with Seasonal Facebook Contest

Retreat & Reflection Garden in Suzhou

On Monday, March 20, Suzhou Tourism will celebrate the first day of spring by launching the "Spring Into Suzhou" photo sharing contest on its Facebook page. Considered the most important season of the year for the city, spring in Suzhou signifies the rebirth of nature within the hundreds of gardens throughout the area, a new harvest, and the picking of the famous Biluochun tea. This one-week contest is designed to expose travelers to the beauty of Suzhou during the spring season through vivid imagery and, in turn, encourage users to share their best photos of blooming flowers or trees or anything else that celebrates the change in season.

From March 20 through March 27, 2017, the Suzhou Tourism Facebook account will share inspirational visual content of springtime in Suzhou through a dedicated contest app and ask consumers to upload their own images of spring such as flowers or trees in bloom, which could have been taken from anywhere in the world. Participants will have until 11:59pm EST on March 27, 2017 to upload their best photo to be entered to win. A total of five winners will be chosen at random and announced on Facebook at the end the week. Each winner will receive an artisanal craft with floral designs made in Suzhou such as a silk scarf or sandalwood fan. The contest will be simultaneously cross-promoted on Suzhou Tourism’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, and photo submissions will permanently live on the Suzhou Tourism website, TravelToSuzhou.com, when the contest has concluded.

The “Spring Into Suzhou” Facebook contest is the fourth online event as part of the destination’s current social media campaign, “A Curated Look at Suzhou’s Arts & Culture – No Visa Required,” which began in June 2016. The content developed under Suzhou Tourism’s handle @VisitSuzhou focuses on attracting consumers through vibrant imagery, educational videos, and first-hand experiences related to destination’s key tourism offerings.

About Suzhou

Suzhou, the "Venice of China," is known for its elegant stone bridges, canals, flowing water, and noteworthy architecture. Located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai, Suzhou is one of the oldest cities in the Yangtze Basin dating back more than 2,500 years. The city boasts the beautifully manicured Classical Gardens of Suzhou, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination’s more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums. As the largest industrial city in China, Suzhou continues to develop, such as the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), which boasts five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, and Asia’s largest overwater Ferris Wheel.

Travel to Suzhou is easily accessible via three convenient area airports with non-stop flights from North America: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA) offers bullet train service to Suzhou, which is approximately a 50-mile, 30-minute trip; Pudong International Airport (PVG) is approximately 65 miles from Suzhou, an hour and half drive; and Sunan Shuofang International Airport (WUX) is approximately 14 miles from Suzhou, a 30 minute drive.

For more information on Suzhou please visit http://www.TravelToSuzhou.com, follow us on Instagram @visitsuzhou, Twitter @VisitSuzhou and like us on Facebook at Visit Suzhou.